Lenovo Moto Z3 preview: Everything we know so far

The Moto G6 and Moto X5 have both been extensively leaked before their proper debuts, and the Moto Mod-packing Moto Z3 is right there with them.

What's planned for the next Moto Z? Well, it's still based around a system of optional modular accessories – including a very exciting one you can read more about below. And otherwise, it looks to bring in a taller 18:9 display with its sleek redesign.

Granted, it may be a few months before we actually see the Moto Z3 announced, but thanks to the leaks, we already have an idea of what to expect. Intrigued? Here's what we know so far about the Moto Z3 and Moto Z3 Play.