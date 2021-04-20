Laptop supertest: The best laptops for every budget

It's hard to keep up with the latest laptops, and even harder to work out which is right for you.
Well it just so happens, we've tested a bunch of the best from a range of prices to find out precisely, if it's any good.
The scores are in...
Razer Blade Pro 17
What’s the story?
Few laptops make a first impression like Razer’s brooding Blades, but these lifestyle and gaming machines back up their bluster with lashings of performance for content creators. The Pro 17 is large, fast, expensive, and overkill for plenty of people, but with rock-solid build quality and just 19.9mm thickness it’s a truly tempting high-end machine.
Is it any good?
The Blade uses Nvidia’s brand-new RTX 3060, 3070 and 3080 graphics cores, and they’re fantastic for games and work. They’re joined by decent Intel Core i7 CPUs and masses of memory. There’s not much these laptops can’t do, from content creation and photography to design and video work, although battery life could be better. Blades are available with 1080p, 1440p or 4K screens at varying refresh rates, with lower resolutions better for gaming and the 4K, 100% Adobe RGB touch screens better for work. Quality is top-notch across the board. The Razer compares well to the MacBook Pro 16 – you’re getting more speed for less cash. Outside of the Razer vs Mac argument, the only place to find more CPU ability is on an AMD-powered machine and that’ll often be at the expense of screen quality and design. Elsewhere, the Blade Pro has plenty of USB ports, a superfast UHS SD card reader, Wi-Fi 6, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Thunderbolt, a Windows Hello camera, a tremendous snappy keyboard, a solid touchpad, and punchy, powerful speakers.
Price from £2199 • Screen 17.3in 3840x2160 IPS touch/17.3in 1920x1080 IPS • Processor Up to 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i7-10875H RAM Up to 32GB • OS Windows 10 Home 64-bit Storage Up to 1TB • Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, 2 x Thunderbolt/USB-C, 3 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x UHS SD, 3.5mm headphone port • Dimensions 395x250x19.9mm, 2.75k
Incredible power and quality combine to create a machine that’s ideal for high-end work and gaming
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
What’s the story?
At £2699, our specced-up Asus review sample is anything but cheap, but this powerful gaming machine is available in more affordable guises packing RTX 3070 graphics and Ryzen 7 5800H processors that are still impressive performers. A surprising addition is the opto-mechanical keyboard, which combines mechanical design and laser actuation for greater speed and stability.
Is it any good?
With Nvidia’s beefy 16GB RTX 3080 GPU paired with an eight-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, this machine scythes through games with a smooth 60fps in top single-player titles and triple-figures in esports games. It’s a workhorse too, because the CPU tackles video-editing, content creation, and other daily tasks with aplomb. It’s even a decent thermal performer – there is heat and fan noise, just like any gaming machine, but the Scar is never too loud or uncomfortable. The display has a 165Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync and a 3ms response time, so it’s fast and smooth. The speakers are excellent, with plenty of depth and bass, and you get USB-C connectivity, impeccable build quality and a design littered with RGB LEDs. There are downsides: no card reader, fingerprint reader, Thunderbolt or webcam, and the body is a chunky 27mm thick. Unsurprisingly, the battery only lasts around an hour for intense gaming, although you’ll get up to 8 hours for media or browsing. It is, however, more satisfying to type on than almost every other laptop.
Price from £1899 • Screen 15.6in 2560x1440 IPS/15.6in 1920x1080 IPS • Processor Up to 3.1GHz 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX • RAM Up to 32GB • OS Windows 10 Home 64-bit Storage Up to 2TB • Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Gigabit Ethernet, 1 x USB-C/DisplayPort, 3 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm headphone port • Dimensions 354x259x226mm, 2.3kg
Benchmark-breaking speeds combine with a superb display and a mechanical keyboard to create gaming greatness
LG Gram 16
What’s the story?
LG’s latest Gram weighs just 1.19kg, which is absurdly light for a laptop of this size. That makes it a portable powerhouse for carting around the house or slipping it inside a backpack. A magnesium alloy body means it’s sturdy. There’s movement in the metal, but the Gram promises to be a reassuringly robust remote worker bolstered by military-grade certification.
Is it any good?
Looking smart in black, with a hidden hinge and tiny bezels, the Gram uses a 16:10 display delivering more vertical screen space than a 16:9 panel. The screen oozes quality with a simply outstanding contrast ratio of 1483:1, it nails the sRGB and super-wide P3 gamuts, and overall colours are undeniably vibrant when working or playing. It’s paired with a set of decent speakers as well. Intel 11th Gen CPUs offer ample power for everyday computing, even if AMD chips do still pip things. The battery is spectacular, lasting 20 hours for low-end tasks if you’re careful, and still eclipsing the 15-hour mark when handling tougher tasks. The keyboard is quiet, with a great balance between comfort and crispness, and specs conclude with a power button doubling as a fingerprint reader, Thunderbolt 4 and built-in Alexa. Overall the Gram is a superbly designed consistent performer, with a top-notch keyboard and insanely good battery life for a price you can stomach.
Price £1449 • Screen 16in 2560x1600 IPS • Processor 2.8GHz 4-core Intel Core i7-1165G7 • RAM 16GB • OS Windows 10 Home 64-bit Storage 1TB • Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2 x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, 2 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x microSD, 3.5mm headphone port • Dimensions 356x243x16.8mm, 1.19kg
LG’s latest machine is slick, light and well-made – an impressive, versatile option
Asus ZenBook 14 UX425J
What’s the story?
The ZenBook 14 is a mid-range workhorse that looks and feels classier than its price suggests. Its aluminium alloy body is luxurious, it’s robustly built with military-grade certification and it weighs just 1.12kg. Promising tremendous battery life with a perfectly adequate screen and keyboard, this should be a slick performer.
Is it any good?
Our £899 review sample’s 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor zips between browser tabs and office applications while remaining cool and quiet, and the battery lasts between 12 and 18 hours depending on usage – a true all-day notebook. If you need more grunt, Core i7 CPUs are available, otherwise a Core i3 machine comes in at £699. Intel chips are the point of discussion here. AMD-based laptops are often heavier and thicker, but faster, so some may prefer that compromise. Apple’s M1 chip also offers greater speed on the pricier MacBook Air. Despite some slight silicone shortcomings, though, there’s still plenty to like here. A crisp keyboard delivers speedy typing, the trackpad is wide, and Asus has future-proofed things with Wi-Fi 6. You get a couple of USB-C ports, a USB-A connection, a microSD card slot, and a webcam doubling up for facial recognition. The 14in IPS display is bright enough for indoor and outdoor use, and has superb contrast of 1624:1. Colours are accurate, and overall this is a punchy, vibrant panel good enough for the daily slog.
Price from £699 • Screen 14in 1920x1080 IPS • Processor Up to 2.8GHz 4-core Intel Core i7-1165G7 • RAM Up to 16GB • OS Windows 10 Home 64-bit Storage Up to 512GB SSD • Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, 2x Thunderbolt/USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x microSD • Dimensions 304x203x13.9mm, 1.12kg
Evident quality in virtually every department at a surprisingly low price
HP Envy x360
What’s the story?
HP’s Envy x360 is a flippable hybrid aiming to deliver quality and versatility in equal measure. The sturdy aluminium body has a smooth 360-degree hinge, the weight and thickness mean it’s barely bigger than a conventional laptop, and available in black and white it does away with any dishwater grey finishes.
Is it any good?
Ergonomically, the Envy is excellent. The display has decent contrast and colours resulting in vibrant imagery, and then there’s the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U, which outpaces Intel’s equivalents in plenty of work benchmarks and is pacey enough to tackle everyday tasks, including light photo-editing. Radeon graphics play casual and esports titles at low quality settings, too. The Envy x360’s performance is rounded out by a battery that lasts between 9 and 11 hours, and speakers good enough for casual media. The £699 13.3in model we reviewed is available in a 15.6in guise for £849, while £899 or £999 models use beefier Ryzen 7 processors. It’s got USB-A ports and a USB-C connector supporting DisplayPort, a stylus is included, the keyboard is fast and comfortable, and the touchpad is accurate. There’s a good chance the Envy may get updated AMD processors before the end of the year, so it could be worth hanging on, but HP’s machine is definitely versatile and well-built, with the ability to handle a huge variety of tasks for a reasonable price.
Price £900 • Screen 13.3in 1920x1080 IPS/15.6in 1920x1080 IPS • Processor Up to 2GHz 8-core AMD Ryzen 5 4700U/2.8GHz 4-core Intel i7-1165G7 RAM Up to 16GB • OS Windows 10 Home 64-bit • Storage Up to 512GB • Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 1 x DisplayPort/USB-C, 2 x USB-A, 3.5mm headphone port, microSD • Dimensions 306x194x16.4mm, 1.32kg
A versatile, high-quality machine with huge power considering its affordability
Google Pixelbook Go
What’s the story?
Chromebooks have become increasingly expensive as manufacturers marry the lightweight Chrome OS with high-end materials, but Google’s matte magnesium Pixelbook Go remains a top option if you want a little luxury with your browser-based computing in a machine weighing just 1kg.
Is it any good?
It looks fantastic thanks to a corrugated chassis with curved edges, and the minimal design is paired with clean, effective ergonomics. The keyboard is quiet and comfortable and the trackpad offers good feedback. The Pixelbook Go doubles up on USB-C ports and has an excellent 1080p webcam too. The 1080p display shows off natural, vibrant colours ideal for everyday use, and the speakers are fine, if a smidge tinny. Our review model deploying a Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD, is amply fast enough for running dozens of browser tabs, casual games, and all but the most demanding Chrome OS software. The battery lasts for around 12 hours. If you don’t need the Core i5 CPU, the £629 model has an Intel Core m3 processor, and there are further options with Core i7 CPUs and 4K displays available if you need your Chromebook to inch closer to becoming a creative powerhouse. The Pixelbook Go is simple and stylish, with an ample display and solid internals. It offers a great balance between value and quality, making it arguably the best-balanced Chromebook available right now.
Price from £629 Screen 13.3in 1920x1080 • Processor Up to Intel 8th Gen Core i7 • RAM Up to 16GB • OS Chrome OS • Storage Up to 256GB • Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2 x USB-C/DisplayPort, 3.5mm headphone port • Dimensions 311x206x13.4mm, 1.06kg
Great quality, design and performance in every area make this a top-tier Chromebook choice
Acer Swift 3
What’s the story?
The Acer Swift 3 has solid components and a sleek design at an attractive price, and when you’re looking for a laptop around the £500 mark there’s a lot to be said for getting the basics right. Powered by a modest AMD Ryzen 3 4300U, it does at least have four cores and Radeon graphics to handle everyday computing, media duties, office applications and casual games.
Is it any good?
An aluminium alloy chassis uses a simple, tapered design, and its 1.2kg body makes it a lightweight option for moving around the house. The keyboard has speed and consistency, the trackpad is large, and the 14in 1080p panel agreeable contrast with enough quality for work and social use. Elsewhere, Acer has included Wi-Fi 6, USB-C and USB-A ports, and a reasonable webcam. Things suddenly turn pretty ordinary, however. The battery lasts just 8 hours, the screen could be brighter, build quality is middling, the speakers are only fine for casual duties and there’s no card reader. If you want more power, faster Intel CPUs are available, and machines with new AMD chips will likely emerge later this year. Don’t be totally put off, though. The Swift 3 might not be perfect, but that’s always an unrealistic expectation at this price. Instead of trying to get everything right, the Acer impresses in certain key departments, and that makes it an excellent budget option.
Prince from £529 • Screen 14in 1920x1080 IPS • Processor Up to 2GHz 8-core AMD Ryzen 5 4700U/2.8GHz 4-core Intel i7-1165G7 • RAM Up to 8GB • OS Windows 10 Home 64-bit • Storage Up to 1TB Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2 x USB-C/DisplayPort, 2 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm headphone port • Dimensions 323x219x18mm, 1.2kg
A little rough around the edges, but the Swift’s got it where it counts, with quality in important areas
Dell Inspiron 14 5000
What’s the story?
The Inspiron is a familiar sight in consumer computing, and with good reason, because Dell generally turn out reliable, well-built and affordable machines. The 5000-series especially punches above its weight. The £549 14in partially-aluminium model we’ve reviewed is slim, a reasonable weight, and has smart drop-hinge for a better typing angle.
Is it any good?
Skinny screen bezels aid the Inspiron’s appearance, and it’s got a USB-C connection, an HDMI port and a microSD slot. It uses a Ryzen 5 4500U processor that can handle everyday work, light photo-editing, multi-tasking and esports gaming. The battery lasts for 9 hours, and the display has a contrast ratio that sits beyond 1000:1 alongside acceptable colours. There are some negatives. The display could be brighter and punchier, there’s no Thunderbolt and no Windows Hello support, which is quickly becoming a standard addition at this price. Despite that, it’s a quick, slick, and effective laptop, and Dell has another strength – the sheer breadth of the Inspiron 5000 range. Our 14in model is a hybrid with plenty of choice for beefier processors. Go smaller with a 13in, go larger with 15in, or explore further hybrid options, you really are spoilt for choice, and it’s likely extra AMD-chipped options will arrive later in the year. For everyday use, the Inspiron is impressively quick, sturdy and slim at a low price, but the sheer range of choice is the big winner.
Price from £549 • Screen 13.3in/14in15.6in 1920x1080 IPS • Processor Up to 2GHz 8-core AMD Ryzen 5 4700U/2.8GHz 4-core Intel i7-1165G7 RAM 8GB • OS Windows 10 Home 64-bit • Storage 256GB • Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Gigabit Ethernet, 1 x Thunderbolt/USB-C, 2 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x microSD, 1 x 3.5mm headphone port • Dimensions 321x216x17.9mm, 1.4kg
Dell’s latest impressive Inspiron comes in a multitude of flavours at attractive prices
Acer Chromebook 714
What’s the story?
Acer’s budget credentials don’t stop with the Swift 3, because its Chromebook 714 is a tempting bit of kit, too. It looks top in gunmetal aluminium, and the solid build quality is bolstered with military-standard certification, and a 180-degree hinge that means it can lay flat for co-working and student tasks.
Is it any good?
The 714 gets a 14in 1080p display with a solid contrast ratio and colour accuracy. Our review model is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor. It’s not ground-breaking hardware, but it is capable of handling browser-based tasks with efficiency, and should you require more speed, a Core i5 version of this machine is available, albeit for a greater outlay. Battery life is fair with the machine lasting nearly 12 hours in everyday use, and of course Chrome OS is perfectly efficient browser-based software. You score a couple of USB-C ports, a USB-A connection, and a microSD slot. Bluetooth connectivity, the fingerprint reader, webcam, keyboard and trackpad are all excellent for the price too. There are some limitations. At 1.6kg it’s a little heavier than most other 14in machines, the display could render a wider range of colours, and the speakers are pretty weak. But for browser-based computing at a decent price, the Chromebook 714 passes the test due to solid all-round performance, a capable keyboard and generous features.
Price from£499 • Screen 14in 1920x1080 IPS • Processor Up to 1.6GHz 4-core Intel Core i5-8250U • RAM Up to 8GB • OS Chrome OS • Storage Up to 128GB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2 x USB-C/DisplayPort, 1 x USB-A, 1 x 3.5mm headphone port, 1 x microSD • Dimensions 323x239x18mm, 1.6KG
A quality design, ergonomics and features make this an ideal and affordable Chrome OS companion