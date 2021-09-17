iPhone 13 deals and SIM-free price: where to buy your iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 series is now available for pre-order from all networks and retailers. The iPhone 13 release date is set for 24 September.

Once again there are four phones available - the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini as well as the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max.

Most networks and selected retailers (including Apple itself) are doing trade-in deals if you have an older iPhone to swap out.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are available in five colours - starlight, midnight, blue, and pink plus Product(Red). There isn't quite as much choice as with, say, the iPhone 12 and notably, there's no green, yellow or purple this time around. Product(Red) remains our colour of choice here.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are available in four finishes - graphite, gold, silver and the new sierra blue which is our particular favourite (though we're pretty partial to a gold phone it has to be said).