15 iconic mobile phones we’ve loved and lost

Sony Ericsson W800 (2005)

Before the Sony Xperia series of today, there was the W line. The W800 was the first of this Walkman-branded series of music phones and supported a massive 2GB of storage for storing all the shots you took with its 2MP camera. The music pedigree meant that it played MP3 and AAC files, a very important thing in the past before music streaming services started sprouting up in every corner of the internet.

Nokia N95 (2007)

Nokia’s N95 marks a true milestone in the history of the mobile phone, but it signified the end of an era, not the beginning of one. Its two-way sliding mechanism – one way for the keypad, the other for its multimedia keys – looked inspired at the time, but just three months later the first iPhone was unveiled and suddenly nobody wanted buttons anymore and smartphones had changed forever. For a fleeting time, though, the N95 was the most desirable phone in the world.

HTC Legend (2010)

Back in 2010, Apple was the undisputed king of the smartphone world. Many had tried to topple it, but nothing could get close to the all-conquering iPhone. And then the HTC Legend arrived. With its weighty aluminium unibody frame it was the first Android phone to really take on Apple at its own game, matching properly premium design with a finger-friendly interface called Sense UI. Samsung’s Galaxy S3 sold better, but the Legend’s influence is arguably more visible today.

Samsung Galaxy Note (2011)

When Samsung released the Galaxy Note its 5.3in screen seemed absurdly big. Who was going to buy a phone that would take up so much space in their pocket? While it initially remained a niche proposition, the original Note’s charms soon started to shine through – not least because the HD Super AMOLED display was so vibrant. Today, it looks laughably small, but back then it needed a new classification: ‘phablet’. Thankfully, that term was pretty short-lived, getting left behind in 2011 along with other awful things. Back in the present day, it seems Samsung’s new obsession with foldable phones has killed off the Note line-up.

Palm Pre (2009)

Palm’s Pre didn’t stick around for very long, but parts of it still live on today – you just have to know where to look. When you swipe down from the corner of your iPhone screen to open the Control Centre you’re mimicking a gesture first seen on the Pre, while iOS’s card-based app management system is very Pre-esque. Its slide-out keyboard makes the Pre look dated now and the hardware wasn’t powerful enough, but in many respects this was a phone that was way ahead of its time.