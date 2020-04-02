Huawei P40 vs P40 Pro vs P40 Pro+: Which should you buy?

The live event might've been cancelled in the wake of the pandemic, but Huawei still made a big splash with its online unveiling of the new P40 line.

Spanning the expected P40 and P40 Pro, alongside an extra-premium P40 Pro+, Huawei's latest flagships pack in top-end tech including an array of camera enhancements. But they don't pack in Google apps or services, much like last autumn's Mate 30 Pro.

Still interested? Here's a look at what the Huawei P40 phones do offer, and how the three of them differ from one another.