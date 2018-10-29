Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is best?

The iPhone X was the first headline phone to carry a screen notch and kick bezel to the curb, and the iPhone XS Max just does a larger rendition of that approach. It's roughly the size of the iPhone 8 Plus, but the screen feels so much larger thanks to the lack of big borders around it.

With stainless steel along the sides and sleek glass on the back, it's a phone that looks and feels as premium as the price tag suggests.

The Mate 20 Pro certainly is very close in overall design. It has a comparably-sized notch atop its screen (which you can "hide" with black software bars on either side), but also has a small chin of bezel at the bottom; Android makers haven't quite nailed the same kind of seamless approach as Apple so far. The sides are a more common aluminium, but the phone still looks super sleek and attractive. It's also a bit curvier than Apple's handset, if you like that sort of thing.

In fact, the backing has a leg up on the iPhone XS Max. Whereas Apple just has plain backing colours, the Mate 20 Pro comes in an alluring Twilight gradient finish (like the P20 Pro), plus there are "Hyper Optical Pattern" versions with etching on the glass for a grippier feel.

One wins the front, the other wins the back - we'll call it a draw.

Verdict: Draw