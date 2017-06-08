HTC U11 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: Which is better?

Who says all smartphones look the same? In this pair of phones, we have two of the most striking handsets on the market: the HTC U11 with its coloured, curved glass back and dazzling liquid surface finish, and the Samsung Galaxy S8 with its gorgeous, sweeping Infinity Display screen, which curves around the sides to seamlessly merge with the glass back panel.

The Galaxy S8 certainly has a more understated look than the U11 (the HTC’s multiple layers of glass mean the surface shimmers with different colours depending on the angle, like the paint job on a 1990s TVR), and if we were forced to pick a winner - which we kind of are, given the format of this piece - its elegance edges it; it really is the best-looking phone on the market, bar none. But really, both of these phones are great pieces of design that stand out from the pack.

In terms of build quality, things are similarly close. Both phones use Gorilla Glass 5 on their screens (the S8 has it on the rear too), and both are IP67 rated for water and dust protection, which means they’re completely sealed against dust, and capable of withstanding a sub-aqua sojourn to a depth of 1m for up to 30 minutes.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S8