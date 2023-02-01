Hot Mesh

The ultimate, and most expensive way to boost your home internet speeds, is by investing in a capable mesh network. Mesh systems work by eradicating Wi-Fi black spots, by placing a network of range-extending nodes around the home. This provides complete coverage, faster speeds, and better stability — and you’ll still only need one Wi-Fi password as they act like a single router.

They’re the best solution for larger homes and older buildings with thick stone walls, and their convenience and performance can’t be overstated. The costs are obviously higher than anything else we’ve covered so far, and prices will vary depending on the model you go for, and how many nodes you think you’ll need for full coverage.

Netgear’s Orbi RBK852 system, for example, is one of the most expensive offerings around, but there’s no denying the superb performance on offer.

Time to go mobile

If you’re out in the sticks with horribly slow options from all ISP providers, you can take matters into your own hands.

If you’re in an area with a strong 4G or 5G signal, you can grab a SIM-compatible router which can offer surprisingly fast speeds, without the faff and hassle of running any cabling into your home. Not only will you enjoy faster speeds, but you can place them anywhere with no restrictions, making optimum positioning a doddle.

While you can get 5G SIM routers, they’re still pretty expensive. Something like the 4G TP-Link Deco X20 will serve you well, and you can even snap up one of its siblings for half the price if you’re not after the absolute latest and greatest speeds.

The best part though, is the ability to go for a rolling monthly SIM contract, letting you test out different networks to compare the speeds, for maximum flexibility.

Stay secure

If you’ve only got basic security on your router (or even worse, no security at all), there’s always a chance someone else could be piggybacking on your network without you knowing. You could have a cheeky neighbour using up your bandwidth without paying for it, but far more dangerously, you could have a nefarious intruder up to no good.

First, check your wireless router for a sticker that has its login details. Then grab an internet-enabled device and go to the stated web address – it should be IP address of the form 192.168.1.1 or similar – and enter the username and password. Under wireless security settings, there should be an option to use a WPA2 password, which is generally more secure than WEP.

Next, go to this password generator, choose “Bare Minimum Security” and hit “generate”. This will create a 20-character password that will be much more difficult for a hacker to crack by brute force than standard 8-character wireless passwords.

If you want to be super-secure, then go for a 63-character password. It’s obviously going to be a bit of a hassle to input into a games console using a controller, but hey, you’ll be as secure as you can get without turning Wi-Fi off completely and donning a tin-foil hat.