How to save a webpage as a PDF on iPhone and iPad

Wondering how to save a webpage as a PDF on your iPhone or iPad? It’s easier than you think, honest. We’ve rounded up all the instructions you need below, and feel free to check out some of our other guides, including our round-up of the best cheap phones. Happy PDF-saving!

Read more: How to take screenshots on Android

Before we crack on, it’s worth mentioning that while saving a webpage as a PDF on your iPhone or iPad used to require a separate app, the feature is now built directly into Safari. Huzzah! As for why you’d need it — it’s a very useful tool for saving pages for offline reading, and is a much neater and faster method than, say, scrolling and screenshotting. Here’s how to do it:

Fire up Safari on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Share icon on the bottom menu. It’s an outline of a box with an arrow pointing up through it. This will bring up the iOS share sheet. See the link to the webpage at the top? Click on the Options button next to it. The default option should be set to Automatic. Select PDF instead, and tap Done. Choose the Save to Files option from the share sheet. Choose the directory where you’d like the PDF to be saved Hit Save in the top right, and you’re all done!

That’s all there is to it. No third-party apps, no nonsense — just a quick and easy way to save PDFs directly from Safari on your iPhone and iPad.

If you’re looking for other helpful articles, you’re also welcome to check out our guides, including how to take screenshots on iPhone, and how to tell if your phone is waterproof.

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.