Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Which is best?

OnePlus used to own the "budget flagship" space with its high-spec, lower-priced offerings, but that segment has gotten a lot more competitive of late. You've got plenty of powerful options.

Consider the Honor 20 Pro, for example. This glossy phone is built like the brilliant Huawei P30 Pro, but makes a few key snips to trim down the price point pretty significantly. It slots in well as a rival to the new OnePlus 7, which lightly enhances last year's OnePlus 6T without going full-blooded, top-end flagship like its pricier sibling, the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Got ~£500 to spend on a phone and want to make it count? Here's which phone we think will be a better use of your cash, now that we've reviewed both of them.