HBO Max vs Max: more than a name change?

In the battle for streaming service superiority, you might have noticed a substantial change to one of the big players in the home entertainment world. That would be HBO Max, which has rebranded as Max.

Why the change? In 2022, AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. merged to create Warner Bros Discovery, Inc. (WBD). This means a lot of popular entertainment companies, like HBO Box Office, Inc., DC Entertainment, U.S. Networks, and the Food Network, are now all part of the same group.

With all these properties under the same roof, the powers that be ditched the HBO Max title and renamed it, Max. But it’s not as simple as it sounds. Let us explain.

HBO Max vs Max: content

Before discussing anything else, it’s important to note that although ‘HBO’ has been removed from the service’s name, HBO content remains. You’ll notice a link to HBO prominently displayed at the top of the app alongside other top-of-the-food chain links like ‘Series’, ‘Movies’, and ‘News & Notable’. HBO’s continued inclusion means Max is (still) where you’ll find original HBO content like Succession, The Last of Us, and Barry, as well as titles that were once only available on HBO Max, like Euphoria.

But beyond HBO, what else can you find on Max?

discovery+

The first addition to Max is content from the discovery+ TV service. Introduced before the mega-merger, the service consists of a collection of library content from the main channel brands of the old Discovery network, such as HGTV, TLC, and Animal Planet. In addition to this, the service offers exclusive original content that is only accessible through streaming.

Though some of the discovery+ TV service content is making its way to Max, not all of it is. Despite the Max launch, discovery+ will remain a distinct entity. So if you’re primarily interested in cooking and home shows, it’s best to subscribe to discovery+ separately.

Other content

In addition to HBO and Discovery programming, Max includes content and intellectual property that was once available through HBO Max, such as DC Comics, Adult Swim, Sesame Workshop, Studio Ghibli, Turner Classic movies, and many others. It’s also the home to titles from networks such as CNN, Cartoon Network, Eurosport, and related brands. Other content comes from The Criterion Collection, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and New Line Cinema.

HBO Max vs Max: price, image quality, and packages

Like HBO Max, Max will continue to have a starting price of $9.99 per month in the US, but that will come with ads. An ad-free tier is available at $15.99/month. Both plans have rebates (up to 20%) if you pay ahead and subscribe for an entire year. There’s also an all-new Ultimate Ad-Free tier with Max, which is $19.99 per month or $199.99 for the year.

Firstly, it’s important to note; you get the same content regardless of the package you choose. However, the more you pay, the better your perks.

The cheapest Max package limits streaming to two devices at once with full HD video resolution. The mid-priced package limits you to two simultaneous streams and full HD video resolution. However, you also have up to 30 downloads to watch offline. With the Ultimate Ad-Free tier, you can have streams on four devices simultaneously, and perform 100 downloads to watch content on the go. The tier also provides 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos audio, where available.

If you previously subscribed to HBO Max ad-free, you might have noticed there are a few things you now need to pay extra for by going with the Ultimate Max package. Specifically, HBO Max offered 4K programming with Dolby Atmos when available, which also provided three streams. To get the same (and four streams), you’ll need to pay for the Ultimate Ad-Free tier.

On the surface, this sounds like a slight money grab. However, WBD is offering almost eight times the number of films and TV episodes in 4K than HBO Max, with more content expected to get added in the coming months. Therefore, paying extra might be worth it — assuming you have the right equipment at home, such as a 4K television and Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers. Otherwise, stick with the Max mid-priced option.

HBO Max vs Max: availability

For now, Max is only available in the US. However, it’s expected to launch in parts of Latin America and the Caribbean before the end of the year.

In areas where Max is available, you can find it across multiple platforms and devices, including smart televisions, mobile devices, websites, game consoles, and more.

HBO Max vs Max: interface

When Max was first released, there was a lot of online chatter about the interface differences between HBO Max and Max. But honestly, there are not many changes to note. In fact, if you’re coming from one service to the other, it will feel nearly the same. There are minor changes, with the main links being moved from the left side of the app to the top. Secondly, the app no longer has a blue background. Instead, it’s purple. You might also notice Max no longer includes a play button on the home screen, but beyond that, most won’t notice any difference.

HBO Max vs. Max: bottom line

We’ve been using Max since its launch in May, and the new content, particularly from Discovery, is noticeable. However, the overall vibe of the website remains largely unchanged.

It’s possible that more modifications will be implemented in the coming months, now that the transition has been completed. But it’s unclear whether a new app design will be part of those changes.

The success of Max will ultimately depend on the quality of its content rather than its appearance, though. With numerous content providers under one roof, it’s expected that a lot more will be added in the upcoming months. Stay tuned.