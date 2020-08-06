Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE: Which is best?

Following months of leaks and whispers, the Google Pixel 4a is finally here, delivering a much more affordable alternative to the standard Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

It's the same kind of approach Google took with last year's Pixel 3a, but if you're more of the Apple persuasion, you've got a similarly-scoped option with the iPhone SE. This year's new version of the SE is a smaller and much cheaper modern iPhone than the iPhone 11 models.

If you're not already firmly entrenched in either the iOS or Android ecosystem, then this might be a tough decision: two strong, budget-friendlier phones that look and act like their more expensive siblings in key ways.

Which should you snag? Here's our take now that we've reviewed the Pixel 4a.