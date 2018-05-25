The first 9 things you should do with your OnePlus 6

If you just picked up the OnePlus 6, then you are now the proud owner of one of the best smartphones on the market today – and the best sub-£500 one, hands down.

Now what? Well, you probably know what apps and games you like, and how to get your way around Android – but we have a few ideas on how to make the most of this super-sleek, ultra-powerful handset. These range from tweaking and customisation options to trying fun new features that you might not know about.

Ready to become a power user in a matter of minutes? Here are 10 must-try tips and tricks for the OnePlus 6.