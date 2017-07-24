The first 12 things you should do with your new HTC U11

The U11 is, hands-down, the best phone HTC has ever made. And not just because it looks fantastic, thanks to that gorgeous Liquid Surface glass back.

With EdgeSense touch panels built into the sides, just begging for you to give it a squeeze, one of the best cameras you'll find on a phone, and unrivalled performance thanks to a Snapdragon 835 CPU, it's a great all-rounder. Even if it doesn't have a headphone jack.

All those features mean plenty of settings and features to tweak and toggle, though. HTC's Sense UI is pretty straightforward, but we've still done some digging to pull out the best bits.

Here are the 12 things you should do first with your brand new HTC U11.