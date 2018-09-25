The first 11 things you should do with your Apple iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

If you're not coming from an iPhone X, then your biggest adjustment with using the iPhone XS or XS Max will surely be learning to use the various gesture controls instead of the home button. Luckily, it doesn't take long for them to feel like second nature.

Swiping up from the bottom of the screen brings you back to the Home grid of apps, and you'll also swipe up on the lock screen to get Home once Face ID recognises you.

If you swipe up and then hold your finger for a moment, you'll bring up the multitasking menu, which lets you switch to another open app… or swipe up on the image of any app to close it.

See that little bar at the bottom of the screen? You can swipe left and right on that to quickly swap between your open apps, saving the hassle of pulling up the multitasking screen to move between a couple of apps.

And to access the Control Centre and change certain settings, swipe down from the upper right corner of the screen. We'll be getting deeper into Control Centre ahead.