The best Apple iPhone Xs deals in September 2018 - £58/m w/50GB on EE

On first glance, the iPhone XS looks a lot like the iPhone X. Dig a little deeper, however, and you'll see improvements in almost every area. There's a new processor, faster Face ID, and it's now water-resistant too, should you spill anything on it (though it's not fully waterproof, so don't go dropping it down the toilet).
Oh, it now comes in a whopping 512GB option too, if you have more stuff to watch than anyone should have time for. So who's selling it? And most importantly, who has the best deal? We've scoured the networks to bring you the best deals around, so read on and find out.
iPhone XS best deals: £58/m w/50GB on EE
These are the best deals around on the XS right now. We like EE's deal best for its more reasonable monthly cost and big data. SIM free Buy the iPhone XS SIM free here from Apple (UK)
Vodafone
Vodafone's best offer gives you a shedload of data with no upfront fee. There's also £60 cash back, effectively reducing the cost by £2.50 each month.
- 26GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1524
- Get it here for £66 a month with nothing to pay upfront in Gold I Silver I Grey
O2
On O2, you get a more reasonable monthly cost in exchange for a higher upfront fee, with a monster amount of data.
- 100GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1549
Get it here for £60 a month and £109 upfront in Gold I Grey I Silver
EE
Again, you get a whopping amount of data, as long as you're willing to shell out more upfront.
- 50GB data
- Unlimited calls
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1511.99
Get it here for £58 a month plus £119.99 upfront in Gold | Grey | Silver
Three
Buy from Three, and you can get unlimited data, calls and minutes for a quite reasonable price.
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited calls
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1515
Get it here for £59 a month plus £99 upfront in Gold | Grey | Silver
Sky Mobile
You'll need to be an existing Sky customer, but if you are, there's a good deal to be had.
- 8GB data
- Unlimited calls
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1488
Get it here for £68 a month plus £99 upfront in Gold | Grey | Silver