First 10 things you should do with your Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Well done! You just bought one of the most expensive smartphones known to man, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Lucky for you, it’s also one of the best, with killer specs like an almost silly-big 12GB RAM, a massive 256GB storage and mind-bendingly precise 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity in its screen, when united with its excellent S Pen.

The last thing you want to do is feel confused and hit brick walls when you fire it up though, so here are ten frustration-saving tips to help you take yours from great to outrageously spectacular.