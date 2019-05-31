Features

Father’s Day 2019: 16 gadget gift ideas for under £50

Father’s Day is on the way and we’ve got the treats you need
by 

You can’t choose your dad, but you can choose what to get him for Father’s Day – and considering he’s one half of the team that brought you into the world, it only seems fair to say cheers.

Sure, he forgot your birthday last year. Fine, he couldn't remember which university you’re at or what you’re studying. And, no, he didn’t know you middle name was Eric until you told him. Today.

But that doesn’t change the fact that, whatever your relationship, your papa probably cares a whole darn lot about you.

So, in need of a plan to thank your old man? Look no further: each of these affordable bits is sure to translate as ‘thank you’ come June 16. Or, at least, ‘I remembered’.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (£50)

Your dad might have a film catalogue to rival the old rental shop down the road, but no shelved collection – however well labelled and curated – can match the smarts of Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick.

Sure, it won’t dig up a bootlegged copy of The Star Wars Holiday Special, but the nifty Stick can stream a host of movies and TV shows in stunning 4K Ultra HD – not to mention all the Prime Original content a dad could ask for, from The Grand Tour to Sneaky Pete, with an additional monthly subscription.

Lost in a sea of on-screen possibility? Hit the mic button on the remote and ask Alexa for help. Which was never an option with the VHS, no matter how much dad shouted at it.

Where to buy

Bee Brick (£28)

Dad forever buzzing around like the busy bee he is? Encourage him to rest his wings with this urban nest for flying friends.

Placed on the floor or built into a wall, the brilliant brick makes a stellar home for a host of solitary bees – the non-aggressive ones that don’t swarm or make honey, but do a sterling job of pollinating plants and flowers.

So papa won’t get any sticky stuff to spread on his toast, but he will be able to while away the hours watching the little critters at work as the garden flourishes around him. And that’s a kind of joy you can’t put in a jar.

Where to buy

Brumate Hopsulator Trio (£19)

If your papa’s after a partner for his gin distillery dreams, he needs a brew mate.

If, on the other hand, your papa’s after chilled tinnies whatever the weather, he needs a BruMate.

Compatible with all kinds of cans, this pint-sized insulator keeps heady beverages up to 20 times cooler than a standard koozie, thanks to triple-wall insulation and an optional Arctic Adapter. Drinking from draught? It’ll take pints, too.

Where to buy

Bulldog Bamboo Razor (£8)

Dad come over all eco-conscious after watching the plight of the penguins on that David Attenborough documentary? Add a dose of sustainability to his daily ritual with this bamboo razor from the beardy folks at Bulldog.

Topped with a five-blade head and shipped in recycled packaging, it’s not quite as carbon efficient as trimming his chin with a piece of flint from the garden, but it’s a start – and less likely to scare him back to his old wasteful ways.

Where to buy

VOX AC30 wall print by Dorothy (£30)

Dad might insist there are some rare gems hidden in his record collection, but it’s not worth suffering through a morning of scratchy Bob Dylan bootlegs to find out if he’s right.

Distract him from his belt drive with a different kind of hide and seek: this intricate pin-up might look like an everyday cutaway of the seminal VOX AC30 amplifier, but you’ll find more than just dust and wires inside.

From Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison to the aforementioned Mr Dylan doing his electric switch, Dorothy’s latest print – designed in intricate detail by Malik Thomas – packs 40 famous (and infamous) moments from rock‘n’roll history into one illustrated noise-box. Unearthing them all is sure to keep your pop away from the play button.

Where to buy

Tile Pro (£30)

“Where the devil are my keys,” asks dad, before patting down his pockets, rummaging in his rucksack then looking at the door to discover they were there all along.

Done with the daily game of domestic hide-and-seek? Stick a Tile Pro on your pop’s keys for far simpler finding. Paired with his phone via Bluetooth, one tap in the partner app will show the Pro’s last-known location and, if it’s close, he can have it play a sound.

Found his keys, lost his phone? Double tap the Tile to make it ring in reverse. Sadly, there’s no option to locate his common sense.

Where to buy
