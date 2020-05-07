Everything you need to know about the Sonos Arc

Say hello to the Sonos Arc – the product that pushes the Californian company into the Premier League of Dolby Atmos home cinema.

Until now, Sonos had three distinct soundbars to choose between: the big boy Playbar, the Playbase for sitting atop your TV, and the latest player, and the awfully smart Sonos Beam.

The Arc replaces the Playbar and Playbase by combining the best of both with greater versatility and a minimalist design available in matte black or white. It's pleasing on the eye and judging by what lurks beneath, it should be just as pleasing on the ears too.