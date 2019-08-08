Part of the reason the Ambeo Soundbar is such a whopper is that Sennheiser was determined it should offer full-on home cinema rumble and scale without the need for a separate subwoofer. As a consequence, the Ambeo Soundbar features a total of thirteen speaker drivers - eight of which are far larger than those in any soundbar alternative.

To replicate a Dolby Atmos 5.1.4 presentation (five speakers in a surround-sound circle, a subwoofer, and four overhead channels bringing true three-dimensionality to the sound), Sennheiser has arranged nine drivers across the front of the Soundbar. Six of them are 10cm mid/bass drivers, the other three 25mm aluminium dome tweeters. There are two more tweeters, one in each of the angled side panels, and then at the edges of the top panel there are a couple of 9cm full-range drivers firing upwards to give height to the sound.

This is why the Ambeo Soundbar needs space to do its thing. Positioning it beneath a surface will prevent the upward-firing drivers from creating the impression of height that’s so crucial to the Dolby Atmos effect.

(The Sennheiser can also deal with soundtracks mastered in DTS’s rival object-based 3D audio codec, DTS:X. This also relies on the upward-facing drivers to work at its best.)

It also needs a bit of space on account of the 500 watts of Class D amplification that’s powering the 13 drivers. Class D is efficient, but 500 watts of it creates appreciable heat - so the vents on top of the Ambeo Soundbar can’t be covered or blocked.

There are more than enough ways of getting content into the Sennheiser. There are four HDMI sockets, one with eARC and all able to deal with 4K and HDR (including top-of-the-shop Dolby Vision), so it’s possible to get cutting-edge audio and video quality using just a single connection to your TV’s HDMI ARC socket (provided you’ve an Amazon Prime Video or Netflix subscription and fire up some of their HDR/Dolby Atmos content). In addition there’s Wi-Fi and an Ethernet socket, a digital optical input and analogue stereo RCAs, Chromecast and Bluetooth 4.2 (with NFC pairing). If you can’t find a way of getting sound from the Sennheiser, you’re just not trying.