Electric dreams: The 14 best gadgets to help you sleep

Modern life is pretty hectic. We’re working longer hours than ever, and even when we do get some downtime, we spend it addicted to Snapchat and Instagram, growing more anxious that our lives don’t match those perfectly airbrushed ones we see on screen. No wonder we’re currently suffering through an epidemic of sleeplessness.

But help is at hand, and it comes in the form of tech. We know, using tech to solve a problem that it largely created is like downing whisky in an attempt to sober up. But hear us out. The same Californian companies who made their fortunes keeping us addicted to their apps and devices are pouring their considerable resources into helping us sleep. And that’s a very good thing.

So put on a mug of cocoa, slip into your Spider-Man PJs and get comfortable, as we run you through the 14 most soporific gadgets around. Night night.