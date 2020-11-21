eBay Black Friday Deals 2020: The best offers available right now

The Black Friday floodgates have opened and eBay have tagged themselves into the ring, to fight for their share of the sales spectacular.
This year, they are promising the "savings of up to 50% off"... Now, we know good deals, but that's a pretty hefty discount that caught us by surprise!
And this is across big brands you know and love like Samsung, Philips, Google and more. Take a look below.
The best eBay Black Friday Deals in the UK
Get those mouse-clicking fingers ready, because eBay’s Black Friday sale is on right now! We know it can be easy to get lost in the sea of deals, so we’ve picked the best offers available and will update this list daily.
Support small businesses and save!
But first, something extra special eBay has done...
No two ways around it - this year has been difficult for small businesses. But the team are giving a helping hand to them and passing some tasty savings onto you.
Get 20% off thousands of products from independent business with the code PICKSMALLBIZ. Take a look at what this applies to on their landing page.
This isn't just the odd small trinket, you can use this across everything from phone accessories, to toys & games, to home & garden products, to cameras & photography.
Google Home Mini Smart Speaker (just £13.95)
When it comes to smart home tech, Google have a habit of creating some cracking devices. Their Home Mini smart speaker takes pride of place in any kitchen or bedside table with a compact design and great audio. An ideal hands-free gadget that is now dirt cheap.
Was £17.95 | Now £13.95
Samsung 55in QE55Q70RATXXU 4K TV (£80 off)
Give your living room a serious upgrade with this beauty of a TV from Samsung. This gorgeous 55in QLED panel brings incredible colour along with stunning clarity from that 4K resolution and the accurate lighting of HDR 1000. Plus you can expect all of Samsung’s Smart gubbins – all in a package that is far cheaper than you may think from a big brand...
Be quick with this one - it's only around until Monday 23rd November!
Was £749 | Now £669
Tassimo by Bosch Style Coffee Machine (67% off)
If you're anything like the Stuff team, chances are you picked up quite the coffee habit in lockdown! Nothing but the good stuff and Tassimo delivers with a seriously good pod coffee machine on the cheap!
Was £89.99 | Now £29
JBL Tune 120 TWS (50% off)
Want some serious sound? The JBL Tune 120TWS Wireless Bluetooth Earphones will not disappoint. With JBL's Pure Bass feature they provide a powerful punch to all your playlists. What's the one way to make these earbuds better? Easy - knock 50% off the price.
Was £89.99 | Now £44.99
Emma Essential Mattress (15% off)
What good is all that new tech if you haven't had a good night's sleep to enjoy it all? Lucky for you, the Emma Essential comes crammed with some serious smarts to keep you well rested - temperature regulation and a supportive ridge-topped foam structure for all body types.
Was £169 | Now £143.65
PHILIPS Sonicare DailyClean 3500 Electric Toothbrush (50% off)
Toothbrushes are getting smarter and Philips are leading the way with their Sonicare line-up. Of course, the benefits of using an electric toothbrush compared to a manual one are clear. But this brush goes one step further with built-in sonic technology, pulsing water between your teeth to remove debris – plus a QuadPacer to ensure you're giving all parts of your mouth equal and enough cleaning time!
Was £89.99 | Now £44.99
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (£100 off)
Yes, we know vacuum cleaners may not be the most exciting tech, but you can’t beat that satisfying feeling of home tech that actually works. Dyson is at the top of their game with vacuums and the V10 cordless vac is no different.
Was £399.99 | Now £299.99