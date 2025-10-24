iPhone 18 Pro 5G could be out of this world, if you’re ok with Elon running your online activity

The iPhone 18 Pro model’s 5G connectivity could enable users by-pass the terrestrial infrastructure and access full 5G satellite internet on a smartphone without additional equipment.

A new report from The Information claims Apple is planning on significantly building on the Emergency SOS feature already available on newer iPhone models (14 and up).

“Apple plans to add support in upcoming iPhones as early as next year for 5G networks that aren’t tethered to Earth’s surface, which includes satellites,” the report says, starting with the iPhone 18 Pro due next September and then standard models in 2027.

The report says a deal between Apple and Elon Musk’s Starlink (ew!) could be in the works, which would enable iPhone users to connect to satellites directly from their iPhone via 5G, rather than linking up to satellite Wi-Fi via a dish. While Wi-Fi this is great in the home setting, it’s not much good to users on the go. That could change as soon as next year, according to the report.

The Information hints that within its latet satellite designs Starlink has recently begun supporting the same radio spectrum Apple uses to access existing satellites. Further hints are little bit more of a leap. The report points out that Apple currently partners with Globalstar to provide the existing satellite connectivity for iPhone and Apple Watch Ultra 3 models. However, the report suspects that partnership could be under threat seeing as the company is looking to tell. “Such a deal could signal that Globalstar and Apple are seeking more independence from each other,” the report says.

That’s certainly not enough for me to believe an iPhone 18 with 5G over satellite is certain or even highly likely. However, the stars may be aligning. Either way, there’s no way I’m letting Elon Musk anywhere near my internet traffic. I’d wager millions of iPhone users feel the same way.