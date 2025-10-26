The plug-in Alfa Romeo Tonale gave me (most of) the thrills I expect from an Italian brand

Stuff Verdict There’s plenty to be enthusiastic about with the arrival of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, especially when presented as a plug-in. It’s got useful electric-only range while the styling and design touches. Pros Distinctive looks are very agreeable

Introduction

Looking for a premium crossover SUV that’s a little different from the myriad Audi Q3s filling our roads? Try the distinctive Alfa Romeo Tonale. I’ve been driving the Sport Speciale launch edition in resplendent metallic Brera Red, and there’s no denying this car has a stronger personality than most of its rivals – petrol or electric. Alfa has also given the Tonale a whole new lease of life with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that offers sprightly performance and economy in equal measure.

There’s a standard issue (but pokier in the power department) petrol version, but the four-wheel drive PHEV looks like a great idea if short runs are a regular feature in your daily drive. Expect between 30 and 40 miles on EV power only, which is perfectly suitable for anyone with a charger at home or work, and kids to drop off at school most days. Getting them there could be fun as well, with tweaked suspension that can be adjusted to offer a more dynamic experience when the opportunity arises. A rarity on the school run, it has to be said.

Nevertheless, Alfa Romeo has injected some real passion into this sporty crossover and, as mentioned, it’s a refreshing alternative to those common-or-garden German rivals like the aforementioned Audi or BMW X1.

The styling

There’s no mistaking the Tonale for anything other than an Alfa, and I thought it looked super cool in launch edition trim. The metallic Brera Red colour was really striking, while the look was complimented by equally eye-catching 20-inch Fori Alloys. Best bits of the exterior for me were the front and rear ends, which feature very distinctive LED lights. At the front, they peek out from under the bonnet, which also has a neat little flourish where the Alfa Romeo badge sits.

Alongside some cool grille styling and bumper design touches, there was also a proper place for a conventional number plate. So, the days of seeing Alfa’s with their license plates precariously fixed to one side and ruining the design aesthetic are long gone. My plush trim car also benefitted from a gloss black body kit and privacy glass. Twin exhaust tips and Brembo brake callipers with, interestingly, Mopar pads completed the effect.

One of the most noticeable things about the Alfa Romeo Tonale is how high it rides – an effect magnified by those 20in alloys and their rather low-profile rubber. Personally I’d rather have more substantial sidewalls, which was something that came to light during the drive. The upside is that the view from the cockpit is good.

One of the biggest treats I found with the Alfa Romeo Tonale was when it came to the interior. Although it falls under the umbrella of the Stellantis group, which is known for delivering its fair share of budget-conscious vehicles, the cockpit felt decidedly upmarket, with lots of little premium touches and an eye kept firmly on clever little details. Space levels were solid too. It’s not massive inside, but acceptable enough.

The drive

The Alfa Romeo Tonale has an exterior persona that suggested it was ready to be driven enthusiastically, but before I got to that point, it was great to start out by dipping into its electric potential. The plug-in range felt likely to be rather less than official figures, but this is still a handy option for pootling around town. The 4.5×1.8×1.6m dimensions of the Tonale felt surprisingly well suited to narrow winding inner city streets, with a steering setup that made it agile and easily able to take on awkward turns before hitting the open road.

My test car came with a brace of pronounced shift paddles, which to my mind seemed almost too prominent and got in the way of using the indicator stalk from time to time. They were quite good fun for pushing the Tonale into manual mode, although the performance from the powertrain was never quite enough to feel like it was delivering full value. Top marks to Alfa for bothering to make the effort. A drive mode dial on the centre console is where standard Drive could be selected, but this seemed noticeably slow on the uptake when it came to selection.

Most notable less good bits about my drive were the rather lumpy ride quality provided by those low-profile tyres and, especially when in dynamic drive mode, the unforgiving suspension. The Tonale also felt a tad skittish going around bends during heavy rain showers, which left me feeling happier to ease off the throttle and give it the benefit of the doubt. There was some noticeable wind noise around the front doors at speed too, but I think I could live with it.

The technology

I’d already been impressed by the overall look and feel inside the cockpit of the Tonale, but my test car came with a really good specification that covered all bases. I really liked the way the graphics were presented in the driver’s 12.3in digital display, which did lots to remind me that I was, indeed, driving an Alfa. Across from that was a very respectable 10.3in infotainment screen that benefitted from a decent resolution and a sat-nav system that got things right most of the time.



Those with a phobia for too much screen action will warm to the physical climate control buttons. There were also the likes of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus wireless charging that are to be expected in this sort of specification.

My car had the added benefit of a Techno pack, which adding in assisted level 2 driving and semi-automatic park assist as well as an electric tailgate amongst other goodies. Best of all though, was the 470-Watt Harmon Kardon 14-speaker audio system, that looked good where the noise came out and sounded even better. The eight-way electric seats, a heated steering wheel plus ambient light highlighting the cool dashboard graphics rounded it all off with a further touch of Italian style.

Alfa Romeo Tonale verdict

I had a good time driving the Alfa Romeo Tonale, especially in its launch edition guise, which added an extra touch of class to proceedings. Being behind the wheel of something so distinctive is always a bonus. There are other areas where I was less impressed, with the ride being just a little too harsh.

Nevertheless, the Tonale goes nicely enough and offers a pleasant driving experience. The comfort levels are good, and space is fine too, with the posher trim giving the car a distinctly premium feel. Anyone contemplating a plug-in who wants some exclusivity should give it further investigation.

Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 There’s plenty to be enthusiastic about with the arrival of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, especially when presented as a plug-in. It’s got useful electric-only range while the styling and design touches give it a lovable personality. Pros Distinctive looks are very agreeable Interior trim and detailing is impressive Plug-in has a decent electric-only range Cons Occasionally harsh ride on those low-profile tyres Rides quite high and there’s some roll as a result Boot space compromised a little by the shape

Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV technical specifications

Powertrain 1.3 litre petrol hybrid / Permanent magnet synchronous motor Battery 15.5kW Power 270bhp Torque 184lb ft 0-60mph 6.6sec Top speed 128mph Range 38 miles Charge rate 7kW Cargo volume 385 litres