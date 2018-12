Bold design decisions don't always go to plan, but they usually get you noticed. After all, no-one's forgotten last year's glass tinsel, have they?

While those sparkling shards certainly made a festive impression, though, there are easier ways to bring a little something different to your abstract apartment.

From sculpted mice to concrete organisers, these gifts are sure to keep things chic this Christmas – and likely to result in 100% fewer hospital visits.