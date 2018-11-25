Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 20 gadgets gifts and tools for makers, tinkerers and DIY fans

Every so often, our tinkering skills are called upon to perform remarkable feats. Armed with nothing but a screwdriver, a roll of duct tape and a dangerous level of false confidence, we set to work.

Whether it's a plywood bookshelf or a DIY dog feeder, the result is not what's important – though it's usually terrible. No, the true meaning of making is found in the art of the craft itself.

Sure, our self-taught attempts might actually create larger problems than the ones we intended to fix, but there's no accounting for effort when it comes to home rennovation.

Celebrate the art of bodged improvement with these put-together presents, sure to nail down a gnarly Christmas day.