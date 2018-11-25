Features

Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 20 gadgets gifts and tools for makers, tinkerers and DIY fans

Put-together gifts for the fix-it fan in your life
by 

Every so often, our tinkering skills are called upon to perform remarkable feats. Armed with nothing but a screwdriver, a roll of duct tape and a dangerous level of false confidence, we set to work.

Whether it's a plywood bookshelf or a DIY dog feeder, the result is not what's important – though it's usually terrible. No, the true meaning of making is found in the art of the craft itself.

Sure, our self-taught attempts might actually create larger problems than the ones we intended to fix, but there's no accounting for effort when it comes to home rennovation.

Celebrate the art of bodged improvement with these put-together presents, sure to nail down a gnarly Christmas day.

More Christmas gift ideas

Looking for something different? Our full Christmas Gift Guide 2018 hub page has categories to suit every taste, budget and interest.

See more Christmas gift ideas here

Pocket Spinner Multi-Tool (£20)

Know a ceaseless fidgeter with a DIY urge? Tackle two compulsions at once with this pocket multi-tool. 

Give it a whirl and there's a good chance one of the six drivers will be good to tighten the screw before you. If not, there's endless entertainment in the ever-spinning wheel. Win-win. Or should that be spin-spin?

Where to buy

Clamp Bottle Opener (£11)

Consuming booze on a building sight is surely a bad idea. Two beers in and even a hard hat starts to look dangerous.

On the other hand, once the day is done and the lads are back at the workshop, there's no excuse not to crack open a cold one – and this clamp does the perfect double act, securing planks and popping tops with equal aplomb. Probably not at the same time though, eh?

Where to buy

Picade (£150)

What could be more fun for bodgers and builders on Christmas morning than a small-scale retro arcade machine? A small-scale retro arcade machine they have to build themselves, of course!

A mere two-hour task for accomplished tinkerers, piecing together the Raspberry Pi-powered Picade unit means assembling the shell, connecting the cables and boards, pushing in buttons and generally getting your DIY game on – all before installing an operating system to get your actual game on.

Push-fit parts mean assembly is a little simpler than with the previous version, but it's still quite a precise task – but fiddly's where the fun is, right?

Where to buy

Magnetic Wristband (£10)

Halfway up a ladder, screwdriver between your teeth as you attempt to adjust the satellite dish at full stretch, you'll be cursing your decision not to invest in this magnetic wristband.

For a penny less than a tenner, you could have bagged yourself the invaluable convenience of instant adhesion: wrapped on your wrist, it'll happily hold screws, rods and more – so no more juggling your tools while ten feet in the air.

Where to buy

Sugru (£13)

Not all mending jobs are massive. Just think: adding a simple washer would have prevented that entire bidet incident.

Make amends for your bathroom calamities with Sugru, a mouldable gum that'll fix all manner of household niggles - from fraying wires to pointy corners. Find inspiration in the bundled booklet, or go it alone for a world of possibilites.

Where to buy

Dremel Micro Cordless Multi-Tool (£116)

From sanding down nasty corners to engraving names in picture frames to cutting through miscellaneous metal, Dremel's dinky multi-tool is the do-it-all thing that makes other things easier.

Shipped with a barrage of attachments – from grinding tips to driver heads – the Micro is speed-adjustable up to 25,000rpm, packs an LED light to illuminate your workspace and has a handy fuel gauge to prevent you being caught unawares with a half-finished, err, thing.

Where to buy

No.547 Cross Strap Apron (£75)

Wrap a waxed canvas apron about your person and, skilled or not, you’ll rapidly feel like a master craftsman – even if your art is putting the bins out.

Hand-made in France, this workman’s wraparound from Alaskan Maker is made to be rugged and, courtesy of a cross strap setup, will sit comfortably on any shoulders. Perfect for your new log-chopping habit – or the hours you spend watching tree-felling tutorials.

Where to buy
1
2
3