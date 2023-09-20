Our pick of the best fitness gifts for Christmas 2023

Beats Studio Buds +

Available in a range of finishes (we’re rather partial to the retro translucent model ourselves), the Stuio Buds + serve up punchy sound in a compact, sweat-resistant package that makes them ideal for non-intrusive gym listening. Active noise cancellation helps block out the crash of weights and awful chart music, while nine hours of use per single charge should be more than enough for all but the most sadistic of ultrarunners.

Garmin Venu 3

The Venu 3’s 14-day battery life is a godsend for those who are tired of charging various bits of tech daily. In addition to the usual health and fitness tracking smarts you’d expect, it manages to stand out from the crowd with a couple of unique features too. These include the ability to detect and track naps, and a dedicated mode designed to track pushes while offering built-in workouts for wheelchair users.

Liforme Majestic Carpet Yoga Mat

This Majestic Carpet mat’s natural rubber base and eco-polyurethane top surface promise to provide a “warrior-like” grip to help prevent any accidental slip-ups during even the most advanced contortions and sweaty conditions. The eco-friendly ink-printed pattern is also useful for beginners and veterans alike, letting users better position themselves to improve balance and prevent injuries. Namaste.

Abus Gamechanger 2.0 Road Cycling Helmet

Raising the bar for aerodynamic performance and ventilation, the aptly named Gamechanger’s upper Aeroblade section improves airflow to help keep your noggin cool, while new eyebrow vents channel air directly towards your scalp. The end result sees cool air flow through the front, while hot air is vented out the back, for a more comfortable cycle in baking conditions.

Philips Sleep Headphones

Proudly proclaimed as the world’s thinnest earbuds (refined through thousands of nights of testing, no less), this joint venture between Philips and Kokoon is designed for all-night comfort, even for side sleepers. Overnight, white noise is introduced to mask out pesky sounds like snoring, though you can opt for your own tunes or additional soundscapes for a more soothing experience. It’ll track sleep quality too, making it ideal for those who tend to charge their smartwatch every night.

Withings Body Smart Scales

Withings’ Body Smart hopes to win you over with its array of tech-packed features, including body composition results, health insights, and standing heart rate measurements. It can even share the daily weather forecast when you step on it blurry-eyed and groggy each morning, while a nutrition tracking feature lets you manage your daily calorie intake, motivating you to keep a safe distance from the pain au chocolat section.

Dryrobe Lite

Dryobes are widely regarded to be the best post-water wrap-up option available, coming to the aid of surfers, wild swimmers and outdoor adventurers around the globe, keeping them warm and dry in humbling conditions. This new Lite version is far more portable than its full-fat sibling, able to pack down into a stuff-sack just 15in in length. Offering protection from wind and water while remaining breathable, it should happily fend off those shivers while the coffee’s brewing.

Arc’teryx Alpha Jacket

The Alpha is a versatile, lightweight jacket for those who actively enjoy battling the elements with a wild grin on their face and a spring in their step. A three-layer Gore-Tex construction provides complete weather protection, while Hadron face fabric zones increase breathability. With reinforced areas for added protection, it’ll handle everything nature throws at it — even if the wearer can’t.

Fitness Genes DNA Analysis Kit

Those who want to dive deeper than curls, squats, and runs might enjoy the wealth of extra information that Fitness Genes’ comprehensive DNA test provides. With over 150 reports relating to key areas such as weight loss, muscle building, endurance, hormone health, and more, it’s a valuable blueprint with access to genetic workout plans and personalised recommendations for maximum gain. One of the best fitness gifts for those who want to arm themselves with the best possible chance of reaching their full potential.

Coros Heart Rate Monitor

Designed to be more comfortable and simpler to wear than a chest strap, this arm-worn heart rate monitor packs in Coros’ latest multi-channel optical sensor for precise measurements. It can connect up to three devices simultaneously, with up to 38 hours of use per charge, and automatically turns itself on and off when it’s worn or removed.

Ultrahuman Ring AIR

A sleek and comfortable smart ring that tracks your movements, sleep, temperature, and recovery, the Air is a more minimalist alternative to traditional wrist-worn wearables, with an impressive six days of battery life to boot. Weighing just 2.4g and measuring in at 2.4mm thick, it’s about as ultra minimalist as a fitness tracker can get.

UYN Urban Trail Circular shoes

The Circular’s sole is inspired by the hoof of one of nature’s greatest trail runners, the ibex. With a two-piece forefoot and closed hoof heel (split between hard and soft rubber), runners can sprint through and clamber over obstacles with confidence. With a merino wool/ultra-elastic waterproof-yet-breathable upper, it’ll fend off the worst of the mud, while a Powerail lacing system ensures an even fit.

Fitbit Inspire 3

Tension can skyrocket with relations in town. Need help handling festive stress? You could hire a therapy elf. Or for a soothing assistant that raises fewer ethical questions, you could try Fitbit’s tracking band. Besides heart rate, activity and sleep data, it can monitor your calmness and guide you through breathing exercises. So you can exhale your way through Boxing Day meltdowns. Plus its 10-day battery life eliminates empty-cell anxiety.