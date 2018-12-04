Features

Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 15 gadget gift ideas for artists, designers and creative types

Get your festive sketch on with these picture-perfect presents
by 

Fond of a festive sketch? Love a good Yuletide doodle? Can't resist a winter watercolour?

If creativity is your catnip, these gifts should get your juices flowing: from smart pens to arty tablets, there's a present here to suit every medium.

Just don't blame us if you get tinsel in your Christmas collage.

Wacom Intuos (£50)

Unlike the temperament of most highly strung artists, this affordable graphics tablet is sensitive to 4096 levels of pressure. So, whether you’re channeling the ocean breeze or stabbing with your stylus like an angsty Andy Warhol, it should help your festive frustration find expression in digital form.

A compact blend of precision and portability, stick the 7.9in slate in your satchel for deft doodling at any desk – including your art therapist's.

3Doodler Create+ (£70)

Ever wanted to draw in mid-air? No? Well, with 3Doodler's magic take on making, you soon will. Simply push the button and let the ABS flow.

Easier to control than ever before, the third generation of the plastic-spouting pen packs a revised drive mechanism that'll go and go. Which is good, because that extruded Eiffel Tower won't make itself.

Pantone Chip Drive (£16)

A USB stick might seem like a stingy stocking filler for your creative friend – but this is no ordinary flash drive.

Oh, sure, it acts like one – but the shade of that shell is no average hue: it's Pantone 18-3838. Or Ultra Violet, to you and me.

Available in all kinds of inspiring colours, it's perfect for painters with a penchant for file transfers.

Apple iPad Pro 11 (from £769)

Real canvases are so last century. Would Van Gogh have smeared paint across the page if he could've created pixel-packed masterpieces on the iPad Pro’s 11in touchscreen? Of course not.

At 469 grams it weighs about the same as a pad of cartridge paper and, paired with the pressure-sensitive Apple Pencil, is far more versatile than your average acrylics.

What's more, with a refresh rate that adapts to the task at hand, the new Liquid Retina display is a real treat for the eyes – artistic or otherwise.​

Office Block Concrete Desk Tidy (£30)

When your days are filled with a spectrum of saturation, colours coming to life as you dab and daub across canvas and wall, sometimes you need a cold hard touch of reality to keep your suede slippers on the ground.

This concrete desk organiser should do the trick: sit it next to your easel, fill it with paintbrushes and periodically caress its hard edges, for a ready reminder of the real world outside your studio.

 

 

