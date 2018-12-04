Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 15 gadget gift ideas for artists, designers and creative types

Fond of a festive sketch? Love a good Yuletide doodle? Can't resist a winter watercolour?
If creativity is your catnip, these gifts should get your juices flowing: from smart pens to arty tablets, there's a present here to suit every medium.
Just don't blame us if you get tinsel in your Christmas collage.
Office Block Concrete Desk Tidy (£30)
When your days are filled with a spectrum of saturation, colours coming to life as you dab and daub across canvas and wall, sometimes you need a cold hard touch of reality to keep your suede slippers on the ground.
This concrete desk organiser should do the trick: sit it next to your easel, fill it with paintbrushes and periodically caress its hard edges, for a ready reminder of the real world outside your studio.