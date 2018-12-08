Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 20 gadget gift ideas for travellers and explorers

Reclining on a faraway beach, Mojito in hand. Trekking up a mountain slope to catch the sunrise. Cruising down an American highway in a retro drop-top.

Whatever tickles your travel fancy, there's no better tonic for your winter funk than a jet-set getaway.

That is, until your battery runs out halfway up a hill, your shampoo leaks in your suitcase and you lose your house keys in a Bangkok bar.

So globetrotting isn't always as glamorous as Instagram makes it seem – all the more reason to upgrade your travel ensemble this Christmas. Need inspiration? We've packed up a case-load of the best gifts and gear for roamers and adventurers.