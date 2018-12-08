Features

Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 20 gadget gift ideas for travellers and explorers

Globetrotting gifts for the nomad in your life
Reclining on a faraway beach, Mojito in hand. Trekking up a mountain slope to catch the sunrise. Cruising down an American highway in a retro drop-top.

Whatever tickles your travel fancy, there's no better tonic for your winter funk than a jet-set getaway.

That is, until your battery runs out halfway up a hill, your shampoo leaks in your suitcase and you lose your house keys in a Bangkok bar.

So globetrotting isn't always as glamorous as Instagram makes it seem – all the more reason to upgrade your travel ensemble this Christmas. Need inspiration? We've packed up a case-load of the best gifts and gear for roamers and adventurers.

Knomo Fulham Organiser (£59)

Forget the limited leg room and questionable food: the worst part of flying is the seat-back pocket. Drop in your possessions and, if they're not swallowed forever, you can guarantee they'll come out tangled together and covered in dust.

Take control of your clutter with this nifty zip-shut number from Knomo. With handy slots for cables, cards, passports, pens and powerbanks, it's sure to keep your obsessive in-flight urges in check – and there's even space for a safety card, if you want the full experience.

Where to buy

Victorinox Swisscard (£18)

Your travel card might offer fee-free foreign transactions, but when you're marooned on a tropical beach with nothing but coconuts to quench you, the last thing you'll be worrying about is your next bank statement.

If only you'd stuck this Swisscard in your wallet: no bigger than your average plastic swiper, it packs a barrage of useful tools to get you out of a jam – from a toothpick to a screwdriver. It's rubbish for balance transfers, though.

Where to buy

Duracell Powerbank (£28)

Need a replacement cell for your smoke alarm? Try one of Duracell's 9v batteries.

Need some replacement charge for your smartphone? Try this Duracell powerbank, which looks the same but packs a pair of USB ports and can charge an iPhone seven times over. Ideal for when you're on the road – and a lot less likely to fry your phone.

Where to buy

Nanopresso (£79)

Quitting your job to travel the world might sound like a swell idea, until you find that the baristas of Brunei aren't so hot on doing espresso the way you like it.

Give this lightweight cylinder's piston a squeeze and, by the power of 18-bar pressure, you'll have delicious joe wherever you go.

Where to buy

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (£90)

Hemingway might have taken his entire hardback collection on holiday just to be roguish, but it'll be you for whom the weight takes its toll, what with all those luggage fees.

Opt for the latest Kindle Paperwhite instead and you'll get a whole library of reading material in a 191-gram package.

Its 6-inch glare-free screen and weeks-long battery life should make powering through page-turners a doddle, while waterproofing means it'll fare better on the beach than most books.

Where to buy

Finisterre Packaway Duffle (£50)

Bags are great for getting your gear from A to B, but once you're actually at B you don't want your case cluttering up the place.

Forget that hefty holdall you've been hauling around for years: this rugged duffle from Finisterre is featherweight, spacious and packs down into a tiny pouch when you've unpacked all your smalls.

Built tough from 100% recycled polyester, it's also bright enough in orange to spot right across the arrivals hall.

Where to buy

Bose SleepBuds (£230)

Hotel neighbours having a night-time fight? Don't let their domestic disturb your precious sleep: pop these noise-blocking 'buds from Bose in your ears for some truly peaceful Zs.

Entirely wireless and good for up to 16 hours of shut-eye, the dinky things don't stream songs – rather, they come pre-loaded with soothing sounds that are sure to send you off to the land of nod, whatever's going on next door.

Where to buy
