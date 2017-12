Long before 2K screens lined our pockets with cat gifs and Candy Crush, people had to find other means for portable fun.

The humble book has entertained and educated over thousands of years, and will continue to do so for thousands more (unless we're wiped out by aliens looking to build a trans-galactic motorway).

Here are some of the best gifts to buy the bookworm in your life - and they're not all bookmarks and Kindles either (well, the first one is a Kindle, but they're not all Kindles).