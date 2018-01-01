CES 2018 preview: the tech we're most excited to see

CES has always been the show for new TVs - most of the major manufacturers show off their upcoming sets here, ready to launch before the summer. This year is going to be a bigger deal than usual, thanks to the World Cup - football's greatest trophy usually gives TV sales a huge boost in the run-up to kickoff, and 2018 should be no exception.

OLED will be big news, but LCD will be out in full force too. Expect an almost exclusive line-up of 4K TVs, with 1080p models relegated to the bargain basement - there could be a few budget models kicking around the show, but they won't be getting much attention from the crowds.

In fact, 2018 might be the year of 8K resolution sets. Prototypes and concept screens have been on show for the past few years, but now that the HDMI 2.1 standard has been finalised, there's no reason a company couldn't sell a set right now.

And even if companies aren't ready to squeeze that many pixels on a screen, HDMI 2.1 should give us lots of other drool-worthy extras, like variable frame rate support. Think of it like Nvidia G-sync, but for your TV instead of your PC gaming monitor - meaning your future games console could play 30fps games with no visible screen tearing.

We'll be keeping an eye out for affordable OLEDs, too. Expect LG to knock it out of the park with another ridiculously thin new model, and other companies to wow us with their image processing tech. Samsung will be pushing its QLED sets in a big way, but unless they've made a giant leap in the past twelve months, an OLED set will surely be the star of the show.