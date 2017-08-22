Buying guide: The best turntables under £350

Unpack that box labelled ‘charity shop’, vinyl is back. And after thirty years stuck in the loft, it’s got a point to prove.

That point? That there’s a whole lot of life left in the physical medium yet, and the boom in turntable sales only helps to back that up.

Whether you’re looking for a new turntable or buying your first, we’ve pulled together six of the best turntables available under £350 that prove you don't need to spend a fortune to get a great sound.