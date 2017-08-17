Buying guide: The best sub-£400 smartphones

We used to break out in a cold sweat on hearing the words "mid-range phone", and if someone mentioned a "budget handset" we'd be out of the door in seconds. But not any more.

These days, you can get an absolutely amazing smartphone for not very much cash at all - less than £100, in fact. And while there aren't many sub-£100 phones we'd whole-heartedly recommend, you can get some proper crackers in the £200-£400 range.

Below, you'll find a list of nine smartphones available for less than £400. Every one of them is recommended personally by the Stuff team, having been thoroughly tested to our usual standards. Happy shopping!