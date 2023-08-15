Bose is known for top-notch sound quality when it comes to headphones. The brand offers both over-ear and in-ear options, depending on what fits your lugs the best. And the QuietComfort series offers some of the best noise cancellation around. Isn’t it lucky that the series is set to get two new additions to the line-up with the QuietComfort Ultra.

Leaked images and rumours alike are running rampant online. From spatial audio to automatic transparency mode, we’ve gathered all the top predictions for the upcoming cans. Here’s everything we know about Bose‘s QuietComfort Ultra so far.

QuietComfort Ultra design: refined and premium

A mixture of leaked images shared by The Verge and marketing renders shared by OnLeaks have given us a good look at the upcoming QuietComfort Ultra models. For the over-ear headphones, we can see thick padding on both the headband and ear cups. It should help to keep the cans comfortable while sitting atop your drums for long periods of time. You can also notice a slider line protruding from the ear cup, which now lets you know where to swipe for volume controls.

Per The Verge’s hands-on look at the headphones, the over-ear Ultras will come in a fabric, oval-shaped carrying case. It measures around 6.5-inches tall, 6.5 inches-wide, and 2.5-inches deep. You’ll be able to fold the headphones down to fit in the carrying case before lobbing it in your backpack to take on the move.

Looking at the earbuds, things look fairly similar to the QC IIs. The bulk of each bud looks like it’s made from glossy plastic, with a matte texture on the touch panel with Bose’s logo. You can see swappable rubber ear tips, that’ll help the buds fit better in your ear. The charging case is rounded, but almost square in proportions – like if you combined an AirPods case and Pixel Buds case.

Both of the new QuietComfort Ultra headphones will be available in black and cream. The colours are fairly familiar to existing Bose headphones, but still look sleek and premium for a more expensive set of cans.

QuietComfort Ultra specs and features: more to offer

Perhaps the biggest addition to the QuietComfort Ultra range is spatial audio, which Bose is branding as Immersive Audio. Much like other spatial audio offerings, the idea here is to add depth to your sound by creating a virtual soundscape. Essentially, it emulates surround sound, with audio moving with you. The new Bose headphones will have options for when you’re sitting still or moving around, letting you enjoy more immersive audio wherever you are.

Alongside this new feature, the Ultra headphones are set to usher in a range of refinements. Transparency mode will gain a new adaptive mode, where it can adjust the noise cancellation based on your surroundings. It’s similar to the feature that launched on AirPods Pro 2. Bose is also expected to pack Snapdragon Sound into both models, giving listeners support for higher-quality Bluetooth codecs and lower latency from supported content.

As we mentioned above, the slide controls are becoming easier to use. Rather than swiping your finger on the cup at will, there’s a raised slider that lets you know where to swipe. It’s joined by physical buttons to control music playback, and a USB-C port on the bottom for charging and wired connections.

Plus, you can expect some of the usual features from a premium set of headphones. They’ll include a built-in microphone that can be used on calls, support for Bluetooth 5.3, and IPX4 water resistance. Beyond this, we’re sure that Bose has plenty in store for its new flagship QuietComfort Ultra models.

Unfortunately, there’s not too much that we know about the price for the upcoming QuietComfort Ultra headphones. A report from Dealabs pegs the price of the earbuds at $380 and the headphones at $550. This makes sense since the new Ultra line-up is a more premium offering from the brand. The recent Bose 700 cans retailed for $379 at launch, while the current QC II buds are priced at $299. These price increases match the new features we expect from the soon-to-be-released headphones.

As for a release date, there’s slim pickings here as well. None of the reports mention when Bose might debut the new QuietComfort Ultra headphones. We know that the brand typically releases new products in September, so we’d keep an eye out around then. But beyond that, these cans may make a surprise appearance.