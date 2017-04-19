The best Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus accessories and cases

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is mere days from arriving in shops, and boy is it a tempting upgrade from whatever phone you might be using now. Maybe you’ve even slapped down some cash money and pre-ordered it already.

That huge curved screen. That build quality. That camera. That Bixby. It’s a smartphone of many talents, but that’s not to say it can’t be improved with some additional accoutrements. We’re talking accessories – the optional extras, the cutting edge bits and pieces that’ll take your Galaxy S8 experience to the next level. Oh, and some protective cases, too.

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the Galaxy S8 accessories announced so far.