Well well well, it’s been a bit toasty recently! We’re in the depths of a heatwave and that fan blowing hot air in your face just isn’t cutting it. Plus, if you work in an old office without AC, it’s easy to feel drowsy.

Lucky for you, we’ve taken a look at all the portable air con solutions - from the small USB solutions to the ultimately luxurious cool air providers. Join us as we take a look at the top 5, across the whole price spectrum.