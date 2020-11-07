The best iPhone 12 Mini deals available right now

Remember when phones were phone-size and not a small tablet in your pocket? Apple remembers, as the iPhone 12 Mini is available for pre-order right now...

The Mini-me to the iPhone 12’s Dr. Evil counterpart (as someone on the Stuff team summed up in GIF form while live tweeting the unveiling event) - the specs are anything but mini.

Packing the same Super Retina XDR display, A14 bionic chip, super-fast 5G data and the two-camera system of its bigger brother, this is going to be the one to the beat in the small-yet-powerful, affordable smartphone category.

So how about it – interested? We’ve gone hunting for the best deals out there right now.

Be sure to keep that small jewel safe with a case and screen protector! Here are the best options.