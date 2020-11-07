The best iPhone 12 Mini deals available right now

Remember when phones were phone-size and not a small tablet in your pocket? Apple remembers, as the iPhone 12 Mini is available for pre-order right now...
The Mini-me to the iPhone 12’s Dr. Evil counterpart (as someone on the Stuff team summed up in GIF form while live tweeting the unveiling event) - the specs are anything but mini.
Packing the same Super Retina XDR display, A14 bionic chip, super-fast 5G data and the two-camera system of its bigger brother, this is going to be the one to the beat in the small-yet-powerful, affordable smartphone category.
So how about it – interested? We’ve gone hunting for the best deals out there right now.
Right, let’s set out the ground rules for making the most of your money with an iPhone 12 Mini deal.
You’ve got one simple question to answer – how much do you care about the added extras?
If you want to get the contract for dirt cheap and choose what extras to get t(he likes of Apple Music and buying your own pair of AirPods), then that’s no problem. However, if you want to just pay for everything for the full iPhone experience in one monthly sum, it may look a little steeper, but getting the phone contract and paying for these services separately will cost way more.
So, we’ve made recommendations for both of these paths. Have a think and scroll down.
Or you could go SIM-Free, which starts at £699.
EE
- 100GB 5G data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- 1 Smart Benefit – including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, BT Sport Ultimate and more
Total cost of ownership: £1566
Get yours here for £64 a month with £30 upfront cost
Three
- Unlimited 5G data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free AirPods with wired charging case
Total cost of ownership: £1268
Get yours here for £29.50 a month for the first six months (£59 a month thereafter) with £29 upfront cost
Vodafone
- 54GB 5G data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £955
Best of the rest
