The best Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals in October 2018 - £40/m w/1GB on Sky Mobile

If you thought Samsung, Sony and Apple were the only players in the smartphone game, allow us to change your mind. This is the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. We think you'll get on swimmingly. In fact, you could well be bezzies.

Why? Well the Leica-powered camera might have something to do with it. It packs an ultra-wide-angle lens that lets you get in close to your subject without sacrificing detail. There's an AI-assisted video mode that lets you add cinematic effects on the fly, and basically acts as a real-time editing studio (without the stale coffee and lack of daylight).

Then there's the monster 4200mAh battery that charges 70 per cent in just half an hour. And that also allows the phone to act as a portable charger for any handset equipped with wireless charging - just place the two phones back to back and the Mate 20 Pro will juice the other up. What a mate.

