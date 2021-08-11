Raise the bar: the best home cinema soundbars for every budget

Slim TV designs might look slick on your living room wall, but they don’t leave much space for speakers. And if there’s one way to ruin movie night, it’s with disappointing audio.

Don’t fancy filling your den with surround sound speakers? You don’t need a fleet of separates to sort your sub-par sound. The top soundbars in 2021 deliver beefy bass, room-filling volume and clarity that won’t leave you reading subtitles – all from a single bar that sits neatly beneath your TV.

Better yet, you don’t have to drop thousands to give your ears a cinematic upgrade – although there’s plenty of brilliant gear if your budget does stretch to several zeroes. So whether you’re shopping for sound to fill your studio flat or looking for a ‘bar to bring big-screen audio to your massive movie room, the list below features the very best soundbars for every pad and price tag.