The best Google Pixel 3a XL deals - £39/m w/10GB and free Google Home Hub

A big phone for a small price - say hello to Google’s Pixel 3a XL.
Looking at the plastic back, the big bezels and the simplistic design, you’d be forgiven for thinking this is a pretty standard mid-range smartphone.
But the 3a XL is anything but - sporting the same incredible camera and software you’d find on its big brother, a huge 6in display at 2160 x 1080, a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor and a sizeable 3700 mAh battery (even bigger than the far more expensive Pixel 3 XL)!
And with this being built with value for money in mind, it’s especially friendly to your bank balance - both SIM free and on contract.
Buy the Google Pixel 3a XL SIM free for £399 in White | Black
EE
- 10GB data
- Unlimited texts
- Unlimited minutes
- Free Google Home Hub
Total cost of ownership: £946 (24-month contract)
Get it for £10 upfront and £39 per month.
O2
- 10GB data
- Unlimited texts
- Unlimited minutes
- O2 Priority and Roaming
Total cost of ownership: £793 (24-month contract)
Get it for £49 upfront and £31 per month (click the O2 network filter to find it).
Vodafone
- 60GB data
- Unlimited texts
- Unlimited minutes
- Vodafone roaming
Total cost of ownership: £912 (24-month contract)
Get it for zero upfront cost and £38 per month (click the Vodafone network filter to find it).
Pre-order bonus - claim a free Chromebook worth £199 when you order a Pixel 3a
The headline says it all really! Pre-order yourself a Pixel 3a, enter your IMEI number at this page, and you will be the proud owner of an Acer Chromebook. More details will be revealed soon…