The best Google Pixel 3 deals in March 2019 - £31/m w/50GB on EE

The Google Pixel is a neat bit of kit. While there weren't too many surprises when it initially launched - it was one of the most-leaked phones ever - it didn't fail to delight, with a curvier, sleeker design, better cameras and wireless charging.
Naturally, it's not cheap. But it's not crazy money either. It's a lot more affordable than the iPhone XS or XS Max, being priced slightly cheaper than Apple's entry-level iPhone XR.
But you'll still be paying a lot of cash for one. So naturally you want to minimise exactly how much cash. That's where we come in. We've rounded up the best deals around for the new Pixel, and compiled them below. Have a look - you might save yourself a pretty penny.
Google Pixel 3 best deals: £31/M W/50GB on EE
The Pixel 3 went on sale back in November, so in the grand scheme of things it's still a fresh-faced youngling. Out of these deals, we like EE's for the combination of lots of data with low monthly outlay.
Buy the Pixel 3 SIM free from Google
EE
EE's deal offers a hearty helping of data with nothing to pay upfront. Not a bad deal, if we do say so ourselves.
- 50GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £744
Get it here for £31 a month with nothing to pay upfront
Vodafone
Vodafone's package is slightly more affordable than some others, but doesn't come with as much data. Still, it's decent if you're keen to save a few pennies.
- 15GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £745
Get it here for £30 a month with £25 to pay upfront
Three
One for the streaming superstars. Three is offering an all-you-can-eat buffet of data for the respectable price of £49 a month. Get it while it's hot.
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1205
Get it here for £49 a month with £29 to pay upfront
O2
While O2's deal isn't quite as good as some of the others we've highlighted, you might want to join the network to get exclusive rewards like priority tickets, entertainment, and offers. Brand loyalty does count for something, apparently.
- 50GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £816
Get it here for £34 a month with nothing to pay upfront (hit the 'O2' tab and scroll through)