The best Google Pixel 3 deals in March 2019 - £31/m w/50GB on EE

The Google Pixel is a neat bit of kit. While there weren't too many surprises when it initially launched - it was one of the most-leaked phones ever - it didn't fail to delight, with a curvier, sleeker design, better cameras and wireless charging.

Naturally, it's not cheap. But it's not crazy money either. It's a lot more affordable than the iPhone XS or XS Max, being priced slightly cheaper than Apple's entry-level iPhone XR.

But you'll still be paying a lot of cash for one. So naturally you want to minimise exactly how much cash. That's where we come in. We've rounded up the best deals around for the new Pixel, and compiled them below. Have a look - you might save yourself a pretty penny.