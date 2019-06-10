The best games of E3 2019

E3 is finally here again, which means loads of the games we'll be playing over the next year-plus are about to be revealed in Los Angeles.

If you can't make it to the show – and let's be honest, that's nearly all of you – then you'll at least want to keep up with all of the amazing trailers debuting all week. We're keeping tabs on all of the biggest announcements and will be updating this article daily until the show ends.

So far, Microsoft and Electronic Arts have shown their hands, and we've picked the cream of the crop from both selections. Check back soon as we'll be adding Bethesda, with plenty more announcements sure coming on Monday and Tuesday as Ubisoft and Nintendo take the stage.