The best games of E3 2019

E3 is finally here again, which means loads of the games we'll be playing over the next year-plus are about to be revealed in Los Angeles.
If you can't make it to the show – and let's be honest, that's nearly all of you – then you'll at least want to keep up with all of the amazing trailers debuting all week. We're keeping tabs on all of the biggest announcements and will be updating this article daily until the show ends.
So far, Microsoft and Electronic Arts have shown their hands, and we've picked the cream of the crop from both selections. Check back soon as we'll be adding Bethesda, with plenty more announcements sure coming on Monday and Tuesday as Ubisoft and Nintendo take the stage.
Halo Infinite
Platforms: Xbox Scarlett, Xbox One PC
Here's the bad news: Halo Infinite won't be out until the end of next year. Here's the good news: it's coming out for Microsoft's next Xbox console, and it's still coming to Xbox One.
We didn't get to see any real gameplay this time around, sadly, but the in-engine cinematic showed off some compelling story hooks and the game certainly looks great. And it's the first properly confirmed game for the next Xbox, codenamed Scarlett – launching that system with a brand new Halo is a smart, smart move indeed.
Due: Holiday 2020
Cyberpunk 2077
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 stole the show at least year's E3, and it made a huge impression this time around too, thanks to… Keanu Reeves?!
Reeves himself showed up to Microsoft's Xbox briefing, and that's because Reeves plays a character in the game. The late-trailer stinger showing his appearance was pretty brilliant, but unfortunately, we won't get this game until next spring. Still, it looks like one worth waiting for.
Due: 16 April 2020
Bleeding Edge
Platforms: Xbox One, PC
Ninja Theory has made some of the best action games of the last decade, from Heavenly Sword to DmC: Devil May Cry, but the now-Microsoft-owned studio is going in a new direction with Bleeding Edge.
It'll still spotlight blistering hack-and-slash action, but Bleeding Edge isn't a single-player quest: it's a 4v4 online multiplayer game that seems primed to be a brilliant esport. The graphic style is incredibly fresh and enticing, and while there's no word yet on a release date, they're kicking off a playable technical alpha test later this month.
Due: TBD
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
After the original Jedi: Fallen Order debut at Star Wars Celebration, we were left anxiously awaiting a real slice of gameplay footage. And now, here it is.
Thankfully, it still looks pretty promising. Respawn's heritage comes into play with Titanfall-esque wall running, plus the lightsaber battles seem potentially satisfying. We're glad to see Forest Whitaker show up again as Rogue One's Saw Gerrera, which helps to ground the game within the Star Wars timeline. We remain cautiously optimistic about this one.
Due: 15 November
Elden Ring
Platforms: Xbox One, PC, PS4
So let's see… the creator of Dark Souls is making a game with the creator of Game of Thrones? Yeah, we're into that. This trailer doesn't really show anything, but go ahead and sign us up.
Billed as FromSoftware's largest game ever, Elden Ring brings the storytelling chops of George R.R. Martin together with the game design mastery of Hidetaka Miyazaki, creating what we can only imagine is another brutally challenging, Souls-esque affair with a deeply compelling fantasy world. That's our hope, at least. But there's no release date or gameplay footage yet, so we're going on very little for now.
Due: TBA
Gears 5
Platforms: Xbox One, PC
Like Halo, Gears of War is a long-running shooter series in need of a fresh take. Gears of War 4 was a very good, albeit very familiar-feeling entry, but Gears 5 might pump some fresh blood into the series.
We caught a strong glimpse of it at last year's E3, but this time around, Microsoft shared a cinematic that teases at the kind of internal strife that new lead Kait Diaz is dealing with. Also, as seen above, the new Escape mode looks like a wild three-player co-op experience, tasking you with demolishing enemy hives before they take you out. Will it hook players as strongly as the old Horde mode? Here's hoping.
Due: 10 September
FIFA 20
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Another year, another FIFA? Maybe, but EA Sports didn't show off the usual footie action with its first taste of FIFA 20 at E3 this year. Instead, the publisher showed off the new Volta Football mode, which has more than a whiff of the old FIFA Street about it.
Part Street and part NBA 2K's MyCareer mode, Volta Football lets you create your own male or female player and compete in street football battles in the likes of an Amsterdam underpass, Tokyo rooftop, or caged pitch in London as you play and complete challenges. No doubt, FIFA 20 will also have the usual array of pro teams and modes, but this is definitely an interesting first foot forward for this year's release.
Due: 27 September
Phantasy Star Online 2
Platforms: Xbox One, PC
Finally, jeez. Many of us with fond memories of Phantasy Star Online for Dreamcast and other consoles back when have been baffled by the lack of Phantasy Star Online 2 in the West – especially since it hit Japan a full seven years back.
Well, it's coming – at least to North America (no word on Europe just yet). Sega's free-to-play online battler looks to capture the spirit of the early online pioneer while delivering much larger bosses to fight and even cooler character customisation. It's coming to Xbox One and PC, and hopefully we'll see the English version elsewhere later on too (like Switch).
Due: Spring 2020
Forza Horizon 4: Lego Speed Champions
Platforms: Xbox One, PC
This will be the first year in ages without a new Forza game, but worry not: we're getting something potentially better. And it has a boatload of digital Lego bricks involved.
Like the Hot Wheels expansion for Forza Horizon 3, the Lego Speed Champions expansion for Forza Horizon 4 pairs the brilliant open-world racing with a beloved toy brand, and the results look absolutely amazing. We can't wait to play. And we won't have to: the expansion launches this week.
Due: 13 June
Borderlands 3
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
What did you expect from Borderlands 3? It's clearly a Borderlands game through and through, complete with pulsing personality, a zillion weapons, and plenty of raucous action.
This E3 trailer spotlights the four new Vault Hunters you'll choose from in the long-awaited threequel, showcasing new kinds of abilities you can harness in search of your prize. It also coins the word "shloot," which we're keen on adding to our vocabulary. Also, if you have Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, there's a new piece of free Borderlands 2 DLC out now that helps connect it to Borderlands 3. Sweet bonus.
Due: 13 September