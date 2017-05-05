The best e-readers 2017 - reviewed

Still reading paper books or, even worse, reading on a phone or tablet? What are you playing at? Everyone else has been virtually thumbing through books on Kindle for years now, and for good reason.
There’s no eyestrain, nothing that’ll clutter up your house, and an e-reader lets you carry hundreds of book around with you. You’ve probably heard this all before, right?
But do you know which are the very best e-readers you can buy right now? You will if you keep reading - and don't expect 'em to all come from Amazon, either...
Kobo Aura H20 in figures Screen: 6.8in E Ink Carta 265ppi with front light • Battery: Up to one week normal use • Connectivity: Wi-Fi • Storage: 8GB • Dimensions: 129x172x8.9mm • Weight: 210g
Kindle Paperwhite in figures Screen: 6in E Ink with 1430x1080 resolution (300ppi) and integrated light • Battery: Up to six weeks normal use • Connectivity: Wi-Fi (optional 3G) • Storage: 4GB • Dimensions: 169 x 117 x 9.1mm • Weight: 205g
Kindle Voyage in figures Screen: 6in E Ink with 1430x1080 resolution (300ppi) and integrated light • Battery: Up to normal use • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, optional 3G • Storage: 4GB • Dimensions: 162 x 115 x 7.6mm • Weight: 180g
Aura One in figures Screen: 7.8in E Ink Carta 300ppi • Battery: Four week normal use • Connectivity: Wi-Fi • Storage: 8GB • Dimensions: 195x138x6.9mm • Weight: 230g
Amazon Kindle Oasis in figures Screen: 6in E Ink Carta 300ppi • Battery: Eight week normal use • Connectivity: Wi-Fi • Storage: 8GB • Dimensions: 143x122x8.5mm • Weight: 240g (with cover)
Kindle in figures Screen: 6in E Ink Pearl 167ppi • Battery: Four week normal use • Connectivity: Wi-Fi • Storage: 4GB • Dimensions: 169 x 119 x 10.2 mm • Weight: 191g