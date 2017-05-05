The best e-readers 2017 - reviewed

Still reading paper books or, even worse, reading on a phone or tablet? What are you playing at? Everyone else has been virtually thumbing through books on Kindle for years now, and for good reason.

There’s no eyestrain, nothing that’ll clutter up your house, and an e-reader lets you carry hundreds of book around with you. You’ve probably heard this all before, right?

But do you know which are the very best e-readers you can buy right now? You will if you keep reading - and don't expect 'em to all come from Amazon, either...