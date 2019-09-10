The best cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple have just announced the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max, and it’s to fair to say it’s another real looker - fully specced to the gills and featuring more cameras than the M25.

The A13 processor keeps things moving at a rapid race, while the triple camera setup on the Pro is sure to make all photography nerds happy, and the bright colours of the standard iPhone 11 really pop!

All of them are delicate constructions of metal and glass, which means one thing… Take it from one clumsy geek to another, you’re going to need a case.

We’ve been on the hunt for some of the best cases available - protecting that precious jewel for a great price.

Pick your phone...

iPhone 11 • iPhone 11 Pro • iPhone 11 Pro Max