The best cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Save yourself from dropping and breaking that brand new iPhone 11! Here are the best cases that money can buy…
by 

Apple have just announced the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max, and it’s to fair to say it’s another real looker - fully specced to the gills and featuring more cameras than the M25.

The A13 processor keeps things moving at a rapid race, while the triple camera setup on the Pro is sure to make all photography nerds happy, and the bright colours of the standard iPhone 11 really pop!

All of them are delicate constructions of metal and glass, which means one thing… Take it from one clumsy geek to another, you’re going to need a case.

We’ve been on the hunt for some of the best cases available - protecting that precious jewel for a great price.

 

Pick your phone...

iPhone 11 • iPhone 11 Pro • iPhone 11 Pro Max

 

Best cases for iPhone 11

EasyAcc transparent slim case - £7.89

Protect yourself, while still seeing the beautiful, colourful design of the phone. EasyAcc’s transparent case comes with all the protection you need - a hard PC back, soft shockproof bumper and a profile slim enough to still be comfortably pocketable.

Where to buy

Owkey full body rugged case - £14.99

Living an active lifestyle and need that extra protection? This rugged case from Owkey is a good way to go, complete with TPU shock protection and a built-in screen protector. But fear not, the ruggedness doesn’t limit it’s usability - still supporting wireless charging.

Where to buy

Olixar tough case - £14.99

Get your iPhone case infused with the spirit of Bear Grylls, courtesy of Olixar’s 26-in-1 survival multi tool-come-super tough case with a built in stand. With military-grade protection and a 2 year warranty, you’re guaranteed something that will protect your phone long-term.

Where to buy

SLEO leather wallet case - £8.99

It’s rare that you can find a leather wallet case for this cheap, but yet here we are - the slim fit, soft tactile feel of an elegant case, with a magnetic clasp, so you don’t get a button dangling about.

Where to buy

Apple iPhone 11 case - £45

Feel like treating yourself to the official good stuff? Apple’s dropping their own line of clear iPhone cases, to really let your phone’s design speak for itself.

Where to buy
