The best Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus deals

Apple has unveiled a trio of new iPhones: the Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and the genuinely stunning bezel-less iPhone X.

The latter is still some way off release - it'll be out in November - however, the other two are now available to purchase.

So what do they offer? Well they have 4.7in and 5.5in screens respectively, both get all-new glass-backed design, wireless charging and faster A11 Bionic processor, and both also get refreshed camera setups.

The iPhone X and its Super Retina 5.8in bezel-less screen arrives on 3 November, with ordering opening on 27 October.

