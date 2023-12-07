Beeper Mini has brought iMessage to Android: how does it work?

Hate being looked down on by your superior friends with iPhones? Do they laugh at your puny green bubbles whenever they pop up? While it’s more of a concern in the States than anywhere in Europe, blue bubble envy is a thing. But this app reckons it’s brought iMessage to Android… for real this time. Unlike Nothing’s disastrous attempt at this a few weeks back, Beeper Mini seems to have cracked the code, by reverse engineering what makes iMessage tick.

Beeper Mini is a standalone Android app that lets Android users send and receive those coveted blue bubble messages. This isn’t just about bubble aesthetics, though. Beeper Mini packs all the chat features you’d expect, like end-to-end encryption (take note, Nothing), typing status, read receipts, full resolution attachments, and even emoji reactions. For Android users, it’s like getting invited to the cool kids’ table​​.

Beeper Mini is currently up for grabs on the Google Play Store, and it comes with a 7-day free trial. After that, it’s $1.99 per month. No ads, no data selling shenanigans – just a straightforward subscription for a nifty app that makes your green bubbles blue​​. There’s talk about a desktop app in the future, and integrations with other messaging platforms.

But how does Beeper Mini actually work?

But here’s where it gets interesting. Unlike previous attempts at bringing iMessage to Android, Beeper Mini doesn’t require a Mac relay server in the cloud. Instead, it connects directly to Apple‘s servers to send and receive messages. This connection enables Android users to use their existing phone numbers, instead of email addresses, for messaging, making the process more seamless and integrated with their existing phone use. If you do want to connect your Apple ID to use an email address, you can do so.

Throughout the connection with Apple’s servers, everything remains encrypted with end-to-end encryption. It’s the same level of security that iPhone users already enjoy from iMessage. Your encryption keys are kept locally on your device, and you don’t even need an Apple ID to use the app.

How safe is this Android version of iMessage?

As we’ve already spoken about, Beeper Mini uses end-to-end encryption, so all your messages are going to be safe from prying eyes. You can delete messages, just like you could from an iPhone, so there’s that extra layer of security. But how does Apple feel about all this?

If we had to hazard a guess, the folks over at Cupertino aren’t going to be all that happy about this. Apple has kept iMessage away from Android for a reason. Yes, you can now make FaceTime calls via the web (sort of) on Android devices, but Apple clearly wants to keep its communication apps for iPhone only. Could Apple patch Beeper Mini’s workaround? Probably. Are they going to? Probably not, considering the way Beeper gets around iMessage is the same way developers test Apple IDs.

But, we’ll leave you to take caution. If Apple decides to push back, they could begin banning phone numbers or email addresses using Beeper Mini. We don’t know exactly what Apple thinks, so sign up for the app at the risk of facing the wrath of Tim Apple.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home