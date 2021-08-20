Apple Watch Series 7: everything we know so far

Last year, we heard Apple would be bringing Touch ID to the Apple Watch Series 6. That didn't materialise, but could that feature make its way to the Apple Watch Series 7? Maybe. It's a fairly minor gripe, but having to input a four digit code to unlock the Apple Watch isn't exactly the height of accessibility, and given Apple seems keen to incorporate Touch ID into most of its other devices, it feels like the Apple Watch should eventually get in on the action.

A number of Apple patents have surfaced detailing how a Touch ID fingerprint scanner could be added to the Watch Series 7. Several of the filings suggest the security tech will be integrated into the home button. This would certainly be a solution familiar to users of the Series 6, given that the digital crown is already used to take ECG readings from your fingertip.

Beyond that, we'd love to see Apple bolster support for Face ID. The company recently created a way for iPhone owners to unlock their handset using Face ID when they're wearing a face mask by tapping into the Apple Watch's wrist detection functionality. It'd be great to see the company build on that concept in the future with expanded Face ID support for the Series 7.

Some patents point towards the arrival of under-display camera tech, meaning we may see a front-facing lens added beneath the screen of the Apple Watch Series 7. Even if this was reserved for Face ID, it would be a major development, given that Apple has never previously included a camera on any of its wearables. But as with all patents, it could be a concept that never comes to fruition. So while we really hope it happens, we wouldn’t stake our reputation on the Series 7 featuring a camera.