Apple MacBook Air (2018) vs MacBook vs. MacBook Pro: Which should you buy?

After years of being the only MacBook on the market without a Retina display, the MacBook Air has finally been given a proper overhaul – and it looks downright desirable.

But it also complicates the MacBook lineup, which now has three offerings that all start in the £1,199-£1,249 range for the latest models and have a lot of comparable elements within. At a glance, the differences aren't hugely obvious across the board.

Look more closely, however, and you'll discover things that set these sleek beauties apart – and potentially elevate one to the top of your own list. Here's how the MacBook Air (2018), MacBook, and MacBook Pro all compare, and which we think is best for different buyers.