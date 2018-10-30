Stuff’s five-minute guide to Apple’s iPad Pro event

Apple’s events are renowned for dragging on a bit. Not got 90 minutes to spare on a Tuesday afternoon to take it all in? That’s where Stuff comes in.

We watched the whole thing - even the bit in the middle when they started wanging on about Apple Stores and everyone began to doze off - to bring you this five-minute round-up of everything that Tim Cook and co unveiled on that stage in Brooklyn.

Whether you’re in the market for a new laptop, are worried about the fortunes of the Mac Mini, or just have over £1000 burning a hole in your pocket, here’s all you need to know about today’s New York Apple event.