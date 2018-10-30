The MacBook Air lives on, and it’s finally rocking a Retina display

Thought Apple had forgotten about the trusty old MacBook Air? You weren’t the only one, friend, but the Goldilocks Mac is back, and its 13.3in display has finally been given the Retina treatment fans have been holding out for. That’s 4 million pixels - or 4x the resolution. And screen isn’t the only upgrade. You’ve now got TouchID in the power button, a whopping Force Touch trackpad, a backlit butterfly keyboard, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, an 8th-gen i5 CPU, and all-day battery life. Phew. All that, and the device is 10% thinner than the previous MacBook Air, while the frame is made from 100% recycled aluminium. You can pick one up from November 7, with prices starting at $1199 – likely £1199 in the UK.